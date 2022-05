(Willmar, MN)—Deadly storms moved through the area on Thursday night. The National Weather Service reports that strong winds caused a grain bin to fall on an occupied vehicle which resulted in a fatality near Blomkest. Residents are cleaning up this morning after severe storms and possible tornados moved through the area. Heavy rains brought on localized flooding. Some schools are closed today because of significant storm damage. Kandiyohi Power Cooperative continues to report wide spread power outages. Crews continue to work to restore power to many residents. MnDOT warned motorist of downed power lines and debris on Highway 9 east of Benson, also reports of water covering the roadway in many parts of Swift county. The Minnesota State Patrol temporarily shut down eastbound 94 near Alexandria due to several overturned semis from high winds. Many social media posts are showing significant damage in our area including downed trees, photos showing BNSF rail-cars were blown over by strong winds just east of Pennock.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO