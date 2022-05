YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University today (May 12, 2022) named Ryan Evely Gildersleeve as the dean of the College of Education (COE). Gildersleeve joins EMU after serving as associate dean in the Morgridge College of Education at the University of Denver since 2020. Prior to that, he was the inaugural department chair (2015-2018) and program coordinator of the University of Denver’s Higher Education Department and Programs (2012-2015), and the inaugural director of the Center for K-16 Education Policy and Research at the University of Texas at Arlington.

