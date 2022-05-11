ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor now, pediatricians and health workers are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. GSMNP rangers find body of Cocke...

Madisonville, TN
Cocke County, TN
Cocke County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough Man Arrested With Help Of Home Security System

A Jonesborough man is scheduled for arraignment following his arrest Thursday on Aggravated Burglary and Evading Arrest charges, after a home owner was alerted by a security system on his phone of suspicious activity. 48 year old Steve Hardin was captured on a video security system forcing his way into a home on Cherokee Road. Investigators attempted to make contact with Hardin at his Dry Creek Road residence, but fled into nearby woods, where a K9 officer tracked him and he was captured. Hardin was jailed on a 20 thousand dollar bond at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest woman caught breaking into home in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion. Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering. The sheriff’s office said they […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WATE

Two people reported missing during Pigeon Forge vacation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people who went to Sevier County on vacation are now considered missing, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 36. The two were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area on Wednesday, May 11.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Shots Fired Into Hopkinsville Apartment

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment on Boales Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say around 2 am three shots were fired hitting a door and window. No one was home at the time of the shooting. Police ask if you have any information about...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

A Dozen People Arrested And Over $2 million Seized In Multi Agency Drug Bust

Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the state recently teamed up to arrest 12 people and seized more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation. A federal grand jury sitting in London returned an indictment charging Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger and Samuel Barger with conspiring, together and with others, to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel counties, from September 2019 to March 2022. Each suspect in the case could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. Any sentence, though, will be decided by the court after a conviction.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Body discovered following house fire in Greene County

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers. The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

