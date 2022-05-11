WEATHER- Pop-ups Possible

Looking at a slight chance of pop-up storms this afternoon. Otherwise, the warmth and sunshine continue for the next 24.

From the NWS:

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph.Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

