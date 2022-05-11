ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Pop-ups Possible

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Looking at a slight chance of pop-up storms this afternoon. Otherwise, the warmth and sunshine continue for the next 24.

From the NWS:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

The post WEATHER- Pop-ups Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Closures, Construction and more 5-13-19-2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 12-18, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 03:43pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·         5/13 – 5/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Continuous), There will be lane closures on […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Closures, Construction and more 5-13-19-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Cheatham Chamber Golf Tournament Nashville National Golf Links 1725 New Hope Road, Joelton Register online to join the annual Cheatham County Chamber Golf Tournament. It will take place on Friday, May 13 from 12 to 4 PM. Senior Center […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Going to Steeplechase This Weekend? Here are 5 Things You Need to Know

The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, will make its 81st annual return to Percy Warner Park on May 14. If you are unable to attend Steeplechase, the races will be live streamed here.  Here are things you need to know about the annual event in Nashville since 1941. Be Prepared […] The post Going to Steeplechase This Weekend? Here are 5 Things You Need to Know appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures

Beginning this Saturday, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to its “Summer of More” celebration running from May 14-Sept. 5. Guests can enjoy plenty of fantasy-filled fun in Pirates & Princesses-themed activities, beat the heat at SoundWaves water attraction, taste a world of cuisine in award-winning restaurants, and rejuvenate in a luxurious, full-service spa. There’s something […] The post Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 7, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 10,967 Deceased 119 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for Jeffery Reynaldo Peterkin, who has several outstanding warrants in Middle Tennessee. Peterkin has an outstanding theft warrant in Rutherford County, outstanding burglary warrants in Metro Nashville, and is wanted for a parole violation by the State of Tennessee. Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to […] The post BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S NOTICE: SOME PORTRAYALS ARE INCREDIBLY TRUE, OTHERS ARE ABSOLUTE FICTION… DIGSTER DAILEY was found unconscious, behind his steering wheel at the Twice Daily, As lifesaving infusions were getting prepared, DAILEY roused out of his self-induced coma, stating he […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 6 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The Willie Nelson and Family concert scheduled for tonight at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin has been postponed due to COVID. FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on […] The post Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cheatham County Source

Lane Closures and Road Construction For Middle Tennessee 5/5-11/2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME Live TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       5/6 – 5/9, Continuous, Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth […] The post Lane Closures and Road Construction For Middle Tennessee 5/5-11/2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Looking for a New Travel Adventure? Try Branson, MO – Real Ozark Fun

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine A Southern Airways flight and a short drive from Harrison, AR provides us with an entertainment gem in the Ozarks known as the city of Branson, MO. Branson is a great place to start. A 30-minute drive from Boone County Regional Airport(HRO), served by Southern Airways, Branson, Missouri provides something […] The post Looking for a New Travel Adventure? Try Branson, MO – Real Ozark Fun appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRANSON, MO
Cheatham County Source

12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family

Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Renaissance Festival Arrington photo from Renaissance Festival Friday- Sunday, May 28-30, 10 am – 6 pm 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance […] The post 12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CELEBRATIONS
Cheatham County Source

Must Visit Tennessee Destination: The Lodges at Fall Creek Falls

By Anne Braly Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Several have undergone renovations, including the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns, Tenn., and the Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, Tenn. […] The post Must Visit Tennessee Destination: The Lodges at Fall Creek Falls appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

The Nashville Symphony to Conclude the 2021/22 Amazon Classical Series with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in June

The Nashville Symphony will conclude the 2021/22 Amazon Classical Series with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring the universally beloved “Ode to Joy.” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 also includes the world premiere of a commission created especially for the Symphony’s 75th anniversary, Continuum, by composer and Nashville Symphony violist Christopher Farrell. Purchase Tickets Here! This concert is a particularly momentous occasion for […] The post The Nashville Symphony to Conclude the 2021/22 Amazon Classical Series with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in June appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Demand for Homes Continues to Outpace Supply

There were 3,818 home closings reported for the month of April, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is down 7 percent from the 4,119 closings reported for the same period last year. “The number of new listings versus the number of sales in a 30-day period is a way to measure […] The post Demand for Homes Continues to Outpace Supply appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m  at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. […] The post Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Online Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy is Searching for Chewie Pet Lookalikes

Could your furry family member be the next Chewie pet lookalike? Chewy is searching for Chewie pet lookalikes to be a part of a new campaign featuring Star Wars™ items available at Chewy. The Star Wars collection at Chewy is full of toys and accessories with fan favorites including a fluffy Chewbacca dog toy, flying Millennium […] The post Online Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy is Searching for Chewie Pet Lookalikes appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PET SERVICES
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Henry Marshall Sensing

Mr. Henry Marshall Sensing, age 82 of Ashland City, TN (the Petway community) passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Mr. Sensing was born April 12, 1940 in Charlotte, TN. He was the son of the late Hugh Emerson Sensing and Dora Agnes Spann Sensing. He was retired from the E.O. Smith Company formerly State […] The post OBITUARY: Henry Marshall Sensing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Melissa Diana Murphy

Melissa Diana Murphy, age 53, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home in Ashland City surrounded by her loving family. Melissa was born in Nashville, on June 17th, 1968, to the late William Robert Taylor and Judy Harris (Holcomb). She is preceded in death by William Robert Taylor and her mother Judy Harris […] The post OBITUARY: Melissa Diana Murphy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pedestrian Killed on I-24 Near Joelton Identified

The pedestrian killed Monday at 8 p.m. on I-24 East near Joelton after being struck by a semi-truck is identified as Cameo Biggs, 34, of Nashville. The preliminary investigation shows that the semi was traveling east on I-24 and rounding a curve when the pedestrian was struck. The driver, Leonard McCormick, 62, of Golden, Colorado […] The post Pedestrian Killed on I-24 Near Joelton Identified appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out the Week of May 9, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 9 – May 15, 2022. Gordon Kennedy photo from New Hope Academy Sunday, May 15, 7 pm […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check Out the Week of May 9, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MUSIC
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
418
Followers
990
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy