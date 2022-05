Mounir Hima takes a big leap from Duquesne of the Atlantic 10 to the Syracuse Orange of the ACC. Will the move work out for both sides?. The transfer portal has been very interesting regarding the center position. Many bigs listed at 6’10 or taller who have entered the portal haven ended up at spots somewhat unexpected at the high-major level, despite putting up limited stats at their former respective stops. And the latest example is Syracuse Basketball landing Mounir Hima, a redshirt freshman who averaged 1.9 ppg and 2.8 rpg this past season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO