ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island for aggravated discharge of firearm arrested

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Man found guilty in connection with fatal 2019 crash in Moline

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. Co. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury Friday convicted a Grand Mound man in connection with a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019. Court records show the jury deliberated about four hours before finding Armand Elijah Cannon, 27,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday. Donnell S. Wilson, 29, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 injured in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

The First Alert Day will be in effect from 5 pm - 10 pm. Iowa American Civil Liberties Union says new Camanche surveillance technology violates privacy right. CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for probation violations. According to police a man and woman stole more than $500 worth...
DURANT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a theft at Walmart. Moline police said on March 18, a man and woman entered Walmart and immediately split up. According to police, the man went to the sporting goods and hardware sections and the woman went to the beauty...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Derrick Bonilla, 30, is wanted by Moline police for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he...
MOLINE, IL
khqa.com

Quincy Cold Case: QPD seeking tips to solve 2008 shooting death

QUINCY, Ill. — Fourteen years ago, a man was fatally shot twice on North 12th Street in Quincy. However, no one has been convicted for the 2008 homicide of Clyde Jackson, 39. Quincy police are still asking for the public's help to help solve this cold case. “We had...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
walls102.com

Streator man arrested in connection with LaSalle fatal hit and run

LASALLE – A Streator man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run last Sunday in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspected vehicle involved, a Cadillac Escalade, and following a brief investigation, took 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez in to custody. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with a bond set at $200,000. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Carl J. Telford was struck while riding an electric bicycle and taken to a Rockford hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Benitez has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident or Death and further charges may be pending, according to authorities.
STREATOR, IL
KWQC

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - Officials in Rock Island County responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night. At around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Andalusia Road near 42nd Street. Police confirm with TV6 that two vehicles were involved in the accident. No injuries were reported. Officers...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Monday night

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for a new library/YMCA hybrid building in Rock Island. Bettendorf High School students held a protest Tuesday following the leak of a SCOTUS abortion draft. Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings. Updated: 5 hours ago. Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Kwqc#The Quad Cities
ourquadcities.com

Officials investigate West Lake Park disturbance that ended in injury crash

An incident that began at West Lake Park ended with a crash at Eastern Avenue and Locust Street, Davenport, where three children were injured. At 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, Scott Emergency Communication Center received 911 calls reporting a large disturbance at West Lake Park, Davenport, according to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office news release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in fight in Burlington

Rock Island High School seniors earn over $137k in scholarship money. The scholarships were awarded Wednesday evening inside the Rock Island High School auditorium. Dedication ceremony held Tuesday for new Rock Island Library/YMCA hybrid building. Updated: 16 hours ago. A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for a new library/YMCA hybrid...
BURLINGTON, IA
WIFR

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition Thursday morning after being shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street around 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Burlington man is in custody on 4 counts of burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8th, 2022 at 6:39 pm, deputies were called to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies say they were told someone had been cutting copper wire at the home.
BURLINGTON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Semi rollover off I-80 results in hazardous spill

Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound. The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for a new library/YMCA hybrid building in Rock Island. A Davenport man was arrested Monday night in connection with a gunfire incident in Davenport. Bettendorf High School students protest after SCOTUS abortion draft leaked. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bettendorf High School students held a...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy