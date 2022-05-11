CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island for aggravated discharge of firearm arrested

LASALLE – A Streator man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run last Sunday in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspected vehicle involved, a Cadillac Escalade, and following a brief investigation, took 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez in to custody. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with a bond set at $200,000. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Carl J. Telford was struck while riding an electric bicycle and taken to a Rockford hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Benitez has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident or Death and further charges may be pending, according to authorities.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO