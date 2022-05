The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game six on Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Miami leads the series 3-2 and is looking to win Game 6 on Thursday to advance to Conference Finals. The Heat beat the 76ers 120-85 in the last meeting on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 17 points. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on ESPN or online via streaming services such as fuboTV and DirecTV. FuboTV offers a free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also purchase last minute tickets to Thursday’s game or any other game in the series via StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.

