Houma-area all-district high school softball teams for 2021-22 LHSAA season
Here are the area all-district softball teams from schools in the Houma area.
Only area first and second team selections are listed. The teams are picked by district coaches.
District 7-5A
Offensive player of the year: Laney Waguespack, Hahnville
Defensive player of the year: Sara Roussell, Hahnville
Coach of the year: Todd Schulz, Hahnville
First team
Pitchers: Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Kandyn Mustacchia, Destrehan; Blakelynn Pitts, Terrebonne.
Catchers: Kate Bruce, Hahnville; Allie Blanchard, Terrebonne.
Infielders: Sara Roussell, Hahnville; Adiline Bertrand, Hahnville; Sydnie Simon, Hahnville; McKayla Mandina, Thibodaux; Erin Degruise, Central Lafourche; Ava Burkett, Destrehan.
Outfielders: Avery Edgar, Hahnville; Morgan Borne, Thibodaux; Lanie Eschette, Central Lafourche; Makayla Thomas, Destrehan.
Utility: Brazzi Jacob, Hahnville; Makenna Ocmond, Destrehan.
At large: Lana Granier, Thibodaux; Katie Ortego, Hahnville; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois.
Second team
Pitchers: Mackenzie Kliebert, Hahnville; Aubre Fuller, H.L. Bourgeois; Kyleigh Loupe, Central Lafourche.
Catchers: Alyssa Naquin, Thibodaux; Kate Degruise, Central Lafourche.
Infielders: Alaiyah Adkins, H.L. Bourgeois; Macy LeBlanc, Terrebonne; Mallory Dehart, Terrebonne; Sarah Johnson, Destrehan; Aunija Dunn, East St. John; T’Auna Fenory, Destrehan.
Outfielders: Laura VanEtta, Hahnville; Alyssa Martinez, Thibodaux; Kylie Buford, Destrehan; Hannah Henderson, Terrebonne.
Utility: Lauren Crochet, Hahnville.
PREP SOFTBALL:LHSAA softball non-select state championship roundup from Sulphur
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:Sophomore trio trying to lead Houma Christian to first softball state title
District 8-4A
District MVP: Kalyn Dehart, Vandebilt Catholic
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Duplantis, Vandebilt Catholic
First team
Pitchers: Kalyn Dehart, Vandebilt; Camryn Theriot, Assumption.
Catchers: Mia Adams, Vandebilt; Madison Gray, Morgan City.
Infielders: Frances Boudreaux, Vandebilt; Corin Talbot, Vandebilt; Anna Brunet, South Terrebonne; Sarah Alleman, Assumption.
Outfielders: Alexis Porche, Vandebilt; Ella Mabile, Assumption; Adria Crochet, Assumption.
Utility: Lillie Mazur, Vandebilt; Olivia Rhodes, South Terrebonne; Madelyn Bourgeois, South Lafourche; Sophie Sanchez, Assumption.
Second team
Pitcher: Gracie Boquet, South Terrebonne.
Catcher: Sadie Landry, Assumption
Infielders: Alyssa Borne, South Lafourche; Brooklyn Bychurch, South Lafourche; Kathryn Pipsair, Assumption; Brooke LeBouef, Morgan City.
Outfielders/Utility: Gabbie Vaughn, Assumption; Kenzie Hebert, South Terrebonne; Naye Nelson, South Lafourche; Madison Sons, Morgan City; Lindsey Gros, Assumption.
District 9-3A
District MVP: Allie Bland, Lutcher
Golden Glove: Maria Detillier, Lutcher
Coach of the Year: Cathy Bland, Lutcher
First team
Pitchers: Allie Bland, Lutcher; Chakirrious Parker, St. James
Catchers: Lexi Cambre, Lutcher; Shalaya Herbert, St. James
Infielders: Paris Harry, St. James; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Bella Braud, E.D. White; Maria Detillier, Lutcher; Blair Ursin, Lutcher
Outfielders: Sa’Vya Sutherland, St. James; Olivia Cortez, E.D. White; Ella Hover, Berwick; Kynlee Madere, Lutcher; Camryn Detillier, Lutcher.
Utility: Mackenzie Macaluso, Berwick
Second team
Pitcher: Riley Chiasson, Patterson
Catchers: Sophia Barrios, E.D. White Catholic; Savana Hunt, Berwick
Infielders: Mhallayah Picou, St. James; Mikah Ortiz, Berwick; Ellie Rodrigue, E.D. White; Mariana Robichaux, E.D. White; Karly Riley, Lutcher.
Outfielders: Ashlynn Fitter, Berwick; Maggie Lemoine, Berwick; Jolie Schexnaider, E.D. White; Gracie Poche, Lutcher.
Utility: Daijah Burham, St. James
PREP SOFTBALL:Louisiana high school softball state championship results
PREP SOFTBALL:LHSAA softball select state championship roundup for 2022
District 7-2A
District MVP: Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian School
Coach of the Year: Christi Crowdus, Houma Christian School
First team
Pitchers: Mia Porrier, Catholic-New Iberia; Alyssa Cadwell, Houma Christian; Alyssa Sollea, Loreauville; Lindsen Musso, Ascension Episcopal
Catcher: Hailey Henry, Houma Christian
Infielders: Jaydn Yesso, Houma Christian; Mallory Segura, Loreauville; Rebecca Riley, Catholic-New Iberia; Payton Musso, Ascension Episcopal
Outfielders: Gabby Lopez, Loreauville; Anna Broome, Loreauville; Aubrey Thomas, Houma Christian
Utility: Braye Bernard, Catholic-New Iberia; Lexi Mclin, Loreauville; Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian; Riley Folse, Houma Christian; Saydi Landry, Loreauville
Second team
(Houma Christian only)
Houma Christian: Mary DiSalvo, second base; Madison Hundley, third base; Jessika Duplantis, utility
District 8-1A
District MVP: Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian Academy
Coach of the year: Chad Quick, Covenant Christian Academy
First team
Pitchers: Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian; Onnie Doucet, Hanson; Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic; Ava Armentor, Highland Baptist
Catchers: Chelbie Mabile, Central Catholic
Infielders: Hilary Pilaro, Hanson; Rebecca Quick, Covenant Christian; Izabella Trosclair, Covenant Christian; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian
Outfielders: Gracie Pintado, Central Catholic; Samantha Taylor, Highland Baptist; Akia Williams, Covenant Christian
Utility: Karli Frith, Vermilion Catholic; Peyton Domangue, Covenant Christian; Olivia Black, Central Catholic; Lorre Ledet, Covenant Christian
Second team
(Covenant Christian and Central Catholic only)
Covenant Christian: Kiaya Brown, pitcher; Charlotte Lottinger, catcher; Emmie Richard, outfield.
Central Catholic: Izabell Hernandez, pitcher; Emily Lipari, outfield; Caroline Landry, outfield; Abdie Scully, utility; Amaya Williams, utility
Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.
Comments / 0