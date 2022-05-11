ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Houma-area all-district high school softball teams for 2021-22 LHSAA season

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
 2 days ago
Here are the area all-district softball teams from schools in the Houma area.

Only area first and second team selections are listed. The teams are picked by district coaches.

District 7-5A

Offensive player of the year: Laney Waguespack, Hahnville

Defensive player of the year: Sara Roussell, Hahnville

Coach of the year: Todd Schulz, Hahnville

First team

Pitchers: Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Kandyn Mustacchia, Destrehan; Blakelynn Pitts, Terrebonne.

Catchers: Kate Bruce, Hahnville; Allie Blanchard, Terrebonne.

Infielders: Sara Roussell, Hahnville; Adiline Bertrand, Hahnville; Sydnie Simon, Hahnville; McKayla Mandina, Thibodaux; Erin Degruise, Central Lafourche; Ava Burkett, Destrehan.

Outfielders: Avery Edgar, Hahnville; Morgan Borne, Thibodaux; Lanie Eschette, Central Lafourche; Makayla Thomas, Destrehan.

Utility: Brazzi Jacob, Hahnville; Makenna Ocmond, Destrehan.

At large: Lana Granier, Thibodaux; Katie Ortego, Hahnville; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois.

Second team

Pitchers: Mackenzie Kliebert, Hahnville; Aubre Fuller, H.L. Bourgeois; Kyleigh Loupe, Central Lafourche.

Catchers: Alyssa Naquin, Thibodaux; Kate Degruise, Central Lafourche.

Infielders: Alaiyah Adkins, H.L. Bourgeois; Macy LeBlanc, Terrebonne; Mallory Dehart, Terrebonne; Sarah Johnson, Destrehan; Aunija Dunn, East St. John; T’Auna Fenory, Destrehan.

Outfielders: Laura VanEtta, Hahnville; Alyssa Martinez, Thibodaux; Kylie Buford, Destrehan; Hannah Henderson, Terrebonne.

Utility: Lauren Crochet, Hahnville.

PREP SOFTBALL:LHSAA softball non-select state championship roundup from Sulphur

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:Sophomore trio trying to lead Houma Christian to first softball state title

District 8-4A

District MVP: Kalyn Dehart, Vandebilt Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Duplantis, Vandebilt Catholic

First team

Pitchers: Kalyn Dehart, Vandebilt; Camryn Theriot, Assumption.

Catchers: Mia Adams, Vandebilt; Madison Gray, Morgan City.

Infielders: Frances Boudreaux, Vandebilt; Corin Talbot, Vandebilt; Anna Brunet, South Terrebonne; Sarah Alleman, Assumption.

Outfielders: Alexis Porche, Vandebilt; Ella Mabile, Assumption; Adria Crochet, Assumption.

Utility: Lillie Mazur, Vandebilt; Olivia Rhodes, South Terrebonne; Madelyn Bourgeois, South Lafourche; Sophie Sanchez, Assumption.

Second team

Pitcher: Gracie Boquet, South Terrebonne.

Catcher: Sadie Landry, Assumption

Infielders: Alyssa Borne, South Lafourche; Brooklyn Bychurch, South Lafourche; Kathryn Pipsair, Assumption; Brooke LeBouef, Morgan City.

Outfielders/Utility: Gabbie Vaughn, Assumption; Kenzie Hebert, South Terrebonne; Naye Nelson, South Lafourche; Madison Sons, Morgan City; Lindsey Gros, Assumption.

District 9-3A

District MVP: Allie Bland, Lutcher

Golden Glove: Maria Detillier, Lutcher

Coach of the Year: Cathy Bland, Lutcher

First team

Pitchers: Allie Bland, Lutcher; Chakirrious Parker, St. James

Catchers: Lexi Cambre, Lutcher; Shalaya Herbert, St. James

Infielders: Paris Harry, St. James; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Bella Braud, E.D. White; Maria Detillier, Lutcher; Blair Ursin, Lutcher

Outfielders: Sa’Vya Sutherland, St. James; Olivia Cortez, E.D. White; Ella Hover, Berwick; Kynlee Madere, Lutcher; Camryn Detillier, Lutcher.

Utility: Mackenzie Macaluso, Berwick

Second team

Pitcher: Riley Chiasson, Patterson

Catchers: Sophia Barrios, E.D. White Catholic; Savana Hunt, Berwick

Infielders: Mhallayah Picou, St. James; Mikah Ortiz, Berwick; Ellie Rodrigue, E.D. White; Mariana Robichaux, E.D. White; Karly Riley, Lutcher.

Outfielders: Ashlynn Fitter, Berwick; Maggie Lemoine, Berwick; Jolie Schexnaider, E.D. White; Gracie Poche, Lutcher.

Utility: Daijah Burham, St. James

PREP SOFTBALL:Louisiana high school softball state championship results

PREP SOFTBALL:LHSAA softball select state championship roundup for 2022

District 7-2A

District MVP: Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian School

Coach of the Year: Christi Crowdus, Houma Christian School

First team

Pitchers: Mia Porrier, Catholic-New Iberia; Alyssa Cadwell, Houma Christian; Alyssa Sollea, Loreauville; Lindsen Musso, Ascension Episcopal

Catcher: Hailey Henry, Houma Christian

Infielders: Jaydn Yesso, Houma Christian; Mallory Segura, Loreauville; Rebecca Riley, Catholic-New Iberia; Payton Musso, Ascension Episcopal

Outfielders: Gabby Lopez, Loreauville; Anna Broome, Loreauville; Aubrey Thomas, Houma Christian

Utility: Braye Bernard, Catholic-New Iberia; Lexi Mclin, Loreauville; Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian; Riley Folse, Houma Christian; Saydi Landry, Loreauville

Second team

(Houma Christian only)

Houma Christian: Mary DiSalvo, second base; Madison Hundley, third base; Jessika Duplantis, utility

District 8-1A

District MVP: Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian Academy

Coach of the year: Chad Quick, Covenant Christian Academy

First team

Pitchers: Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian; Onnie Doucet, Hanson; Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic; Ava Armentor, Highland Baptist

Catchers: Chelbie Mabile, Central Catholic

Infielders: Hilary Pilaro, Hanson; Rebecca Quick, Covenant Christian; Izabella Trosclair, Covenant Christian; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian

Outfielders: Gracie Pintado, Central Catholic; Samantha Taylor, Highland Baptist; Akia Williams, Covenant Christian

Utility: Karli Frith, Vermilion Catholic; Peyton Domangue, Covenant Christian; Olivia Black, Central Catholic; Lorre Ledet, Covenant Christian

Second team

(Covenant Christian and Central Catholic only)

Covenant Christian: Kiaya Brown, pitcher; Charlotte Lottinger, catcher; Emmie Richard, outfield.

Central Catholic: Izabell Hernandez, pitcher; Emily Lipari, outfield; Caroline Landry, outfield; Abdie Scully, utility; Amaya Williams, utility

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

