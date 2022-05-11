ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Werner: Parent involvement in schools matters; here's why

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHLYx_0faWvR5M00

Chances are, you’ve never heard of Listenwise.

I hadn’t. Listenwise is a supplemental program being evaluated by the Scottsdale Unified School District. On the surface, Listenwise sounds lovely.

Through a partnership with NPR, Listenwise allows students to enjoy an audio/video experience that “teaches” them about current world events.

Thankfully, parents didn’t accept Listenwise at face value, and instead invested time at the Scottsdale Unified district office to review the curriculum and share their opinions.

So what’s the rub? Listenwise, which was included in SUSD’s purchase of Savvas, promotes “real world” events with a one-sided slant that feels more like indoctrination than education. While parents are asking our school to instill critical-thinking skills, programs such as Listenwise go about molding a generation of students who will adopt a carefully crafted ideology.

Consider just a few of Listenwise’s many audio/video lessons. Listenwise includes podcasts in partnership with NPR which claim:

  • Businesses like the idea of requiring vaccine passports;
  • That most Americans want the government to require mask wearing;
  • And that universal income is “one of the best ways to address economic inequality.”

In other episodes, one NPR podcast states as fact that gerrymandering gives white people more voting power; another encourages “reimagining” policing and diverting resources to community services; and a third proposes that the voting age should be 16 because students are political activists.

In short, it is my opinion Listenwise works to normalize radical political positions in young students.

The Listenwise blog adds more insight into the platform’s intentions, featuring topics such as anti-racism, Black Lives Matter, culturally responsive lessons (i.e. the new name for critical race theory), equity (i.e. the opposite of “equal opportunity”), diversity, and transformational social emotional learning (the implementation tool for critical race theory).

Ready for some good news? Thanks to SUSD’s supplemental materials committee, on which I and other parents participate, the district has temporarily suspended the use of Listenwise. This is proof that parents working together can have a positive impact.

However, while we are celebrating, we are also regrouping. The district states they will further review Listenwise over the summer to make a final decision on its inclusion in SUSD classrooms. Hence, our work is not yet done.

Parent involvement is essential, and here’s what you can do to help:

  • Email the Scottsdale school district and voice your concerns about Listenwise. You can use the Let’s Talk feature found on SUSD.org.
  • Forward this article to two friends and help us spread the word.
  • Speak at school board meetings and share your thoughts.
  • Support school board candidates who will do the work necessary to keep indoctrination like Listenwise out of Scottsdale schools.

I am running for one of the two open Scottsdale school board seats in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. I will work to keep this type of propaganda out of our schools. Learn more about my campaign at www.WernerForSUSD.com. Our students’ academic achievement is my ultimate priority. I’d appreciate your support so that I can fight for you from within the system.

Editor’s Note: Carine Werner is a Scottsdale resident seeking candidacy to run for election to the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Grandparents raising grandkids may qualify for financial assistance

More than 50,000 kids are being raised by their grandparents in Arizona, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center. Many of them need emotional and financial support, like Sally Teodoro who takes care of her 8-year-old granddaughter Paisley. "They're supposed to be in their own homes coming...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 colleges and universities for 2022

Here are the Top 10 colleges and universities in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Oops, They Did It Again! Phoenix Sued Over Property Tax ‘Shell Game’

The Goldwater Institute, a libertarian public policy think tank based in Phoenix, sued the city of Phoenix last week on behalf of two Arizona taxpayers for the second time in Maricopa County Superior Court. Plaintiffs think the city is playing favorites, and they’re not happy about it. Especially because they...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona parents worry as nationwide baby formula shortage continues

Parents in Arizona and across the U.S. are still struggling to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. Dr. Mariah Scott, a pediatrician with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, told KJZZ News she’s been hearing from a lot of anxious parents recently. "They're very worried. They're concerned because for a...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Economic Inequality#Npr#Susd#Americans
ecollegetimes.com

11 local joints for National Hamburger month

May is National Burger Month, and we’re here to celebrate indie chains throughout the Valley that deserve a visit — or two. As a family-owned and -operated gourmet burger restaurant, Tru Burger Co. serves healthy options, including 100% antibiotic and hormone-free black Angus beef, bison, grass-fed, Impossible, veggie, turkey, salmon and ahi tuna patties. Divert from the usual and try the Tokyo burger ($13.95), prepared with panko-breaded ahi tuna patty with lemon zest and mayo; topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion; served on a brioche bun; and brushed with miso ginger aioli.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmirror.com

The most and least popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022

Valley residents spend an average of 62 hours a year staring at license plates while stuck in traffic. But specialty license plates are more than just decoration: They’re an active cash flow to nonprofit organizations that have raised over $8 million in the current fiscal year, which began in July 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Clarence Dixon, Arizona's first execution in 8 years, is dead

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Clarence Dixon, a 66-year-old Navajo man, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection, Arizona's first execution in eight years. Dixon was sentenced to death after he was connected to the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
12 News

Mesa police officer in search of kidney donor in the Valley

MESA, Ariz. — It's been months of waiting for Miles Casey Moore. Moore, a retired Mesa police officer and military veteran, has been sitting in the hospital for more than two months battling a kidney disease that requires a donor. “Every day is like in and out procedures…and there’s...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT sets optimistic timeline for partial reopening of US 60 in Tempe

A 12-year-old Phoenix girl is making colorful bracelets to raise money to help save sea turtles. ADOT officials hope to reopen eastbound U.S. 60 next week after closure. ADOT said reinforced concrete has already been put down, and crews are going to put down a second layer on Thursday night.
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Scholarship memorializes late Basha High student

If you give any American teen one wish, you got to think they would be pretty selfish with it. And, if that teen was facing a life-threatening illness, most people would say they have every right to be. But Basha High School’s Jaxon Landfair was not a typical teen.
CHANDLER, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert woman’s stunning discovery leads to quilt

A few years ago, Priscilla Duffin of Gilbert made a startling genealogical discovery: Her seventh great-grandfather, Reverend Nicholas Noyes, executed Sarah Good during the Salem Witch Trials. Good was one of the first three women to be accused of witchcraft in 1692 Colonial Massachusetts. “I was stunned,” Duffin said. “I’m...
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

'I am sorry': Carvana announces layoff of 2,500 employees by email

TEMPE, Ariz — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Tempe-based car company Carvana is laying off 2,500 employees, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday. The announcement to lay off the employees, who are mostly in "operational positions," was made by Carvana's Chief...
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

South Chandler pub owner marries

Jackson Armstrong said he wanted no part of being on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” in 2020, but agreed because his managers thought it would bring more diners to their South Chandler restaurant. Armstrong, the co-owner of Ginger Monkey GastroPub at Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, gave...
CHANDLER, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
556
Followers
972
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy