Accused school shooter to appear in court

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

The 12 year old boy charged in a fatal school shooting in the Upstate ealier this year is slated to be in court Thursday. The boy is charged with murder after police say, he shot and killed 12 year old, Jamari Jackson.

The incident happened March 31st at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville. Shortly after the reported shooting, Deputies found the suspect armed at a nearby house and he was taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed due to his age. Prosecutors are pushing to have the court decide to have the suspect stand trial as an adult.

