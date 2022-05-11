ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Benton County investigators recover stolen vehicle with leads on their suspect

By Dylan Carter
 2 days ago
Image credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just over a week after a suspect driving a stolen vehicle eluded Benton County deputies near Columbia Center Mall, the car was recovered on a residential road. Although the driver had already abandoned the car, local law enforcement has a strong lead which it’s using to build a case against the suspect.

The incident began on May 2, 2022, when a patrol squad conducted emphasis patrols between Arrowhead Ave and Umatilla Ave, according to Benton County officials. Between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., authorities made contact with two stolen vehicles including one that was recently reported out of Richland.

However, drivers in each vehicle fled from the scene. Due to the non-violent nature of the incidents and recent police reform laws in Washington state, BCSO patrol squads did not pursue the suspects.

Fast forward to 11:00 p.m. May 10, 2022, when authorities located one of the stolen vehicles—a red sedan—in the same area. After running the vehicle’s information through a police database, BCSO officials found that it was reported stolen to the Richland Police Department in late April.

Benton County deputies established a containment area so the driver wouldn’t flee from police again. Deputies, Kennewick police officers, and Pasco police officers surrounded the perimeter to find that the car was abandoned by the person who previously drove it.

Authorities say they couldn’t locate the suspect but have clues that are being used to build a follow-up case against their No. 1 suspect.

