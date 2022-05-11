ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Great Rivers United Way to host chalk art competition in downtown La Crosse

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrxWm_0faWv47800

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Along with presenting sponsor artPOP, the Great Rivers United Way will host a chalk art competition in early June.

United We Chalk will take place June 4 in downtown La Crosse’s Harborview Plaza parking lot from 8:00am to 2:00pm. GRUW encourages community members of all experience and skill levels to enter the competition, or to stop down and admire others’ work.

Awards for Peoples’ Choice will be given out in three categories – Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced – with a $200 cash prize for each. Attendees can vote with their donations either in person or online. One dollar equals one vote.

New this year, GRUW will give out three more awards for best use the campaign theme “Play it Forward” (or a depiction of a need GRUW supports), best use of special effects, and best use of color.

Registration for United We Chalk is $30 for individuals and teams of 2-5, which includes a 48-count box of chalk, some basic tools and bottled water.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Three in custody after standoff in downtown Onalaska

Ho-Chunk Nation, US Army sign agreement to protect, honor land at Fort McCoy

Slow start for crops: Cold, rainy weather forces farmers to delay planting

Saint Mary’s in Winona to phase out 11 under-enrolled majors, lay off 13 faculty members

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Entertainment
City
Onalaska, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Us Army#Chalk#Great Rivers United Way#Artpop#Gruw#News Headlines#Onalaska Ho Chunk Nation
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse council OKs $262,000 from rescue money for Houska Park Campground improvements

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Common Council allocated $262,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to operate and maintain the Houska Park Campground this season. The expenditure, passed as part of the council’s consent agenda Thursday, is intended to pay for improvements in connection with the Park Board’s approval of Houska as an official campground so...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
United Way
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona County rises to ‘high’ COVID community level

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – As of Thursday, Winona County returned to a high community COVID-19 level based on positive cases and hospitalizations. Fueling the wave of new cases is the second Omicron variant, Winona HHS said. Cases steadily fell throughout March and the first week of April. As of May 12, hospitalization numbers for the month were higher than all of April.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy