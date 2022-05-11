Great Rivers United Way to host chalk art competition in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Along with presenting sponsor artPOP, the Great Rivers United Way will host a chalk art competition in early June.

United We Chalk will take place June 4 in downtown La Crosse’s Harborview Plaza parking lot from 8:00am to 2:00pm. GRUW encourages community members of all experience and skill levels to enter the competition, or to stop down and admire others’ work.

Awards for Peoples’ Choice will be given out in three categories – Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced – with a $200 cash prize for each. Attendees can vote with their donations either in person or online. One dollar equals one vote.

New this year, GRUW will give out three more awards for best use the campaign theme “Play it Forward” (or a depiction of a need GRUW supports), best use of special effects, and best use of color.

Registration for United We Chalk is $30 for individuals and teams of 2-5, which includes a 48-count box of chalk, some basic tools and bottled water.

