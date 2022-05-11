ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton's Victor Texidor killed in Floral Ave. shooting, NC man charged in murder

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago

A 31-year-old Binghamton man was identified as the victim in Tuesday's fatal shooting on the city's West Side , and a North Carolina man was charged with his murder.

Victor Texidor was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot outside an apartment at 58 Floral Ave. The Binghamton Police Department said Wednesday the incident was related to a domestic dispute.

Three men, one of whom matched a suspect description broadcast to other police agencies, were later stopped by Pennsylvania State Police heading south on Interstate 81 near Gibson.

Justin E. Williams, 28, of Greenville, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and sent to the Broome County Jail.

Police said they found sixteen 9mm shell casings in the parking lot of the Floral Avenue apartment complex, and said a 9mm handgun and a 9mm ghost gun were recovered, both of which are believed to have been used in the incident.

Information regarding the killing came out in dribs and drabs in the 24 hours after the shooting, leaving the public with many questions in the interim.

Police officials at the scene of the shooting between 12:45 and 1:45 p.m. did not provide any details of the incident.

Binghamton Police Department: Man dead after shooting on Floral Avenue

At 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, Binghamton University issued an alert Tuesday that police were investigating gunshots, and “immediate danger had passed” but advised people to “continue avoiding the area of 58 Floral Ave.”

Police chief Joseph Zikuski spoke about the shooting at an unrelated event at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to reporters who were present.

Zikuski's police department, however, did not issue a news release on the shooting until just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. In that release, police said they found Texidor on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex, wounded by several gunshots.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton's Victor Texidor killed in Floral Ave. shooting, NC man charged in murder

Comments / 1

