Sony Group (SONY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Sony Group (NYSE: SONY)

Q4 2021 Earnings Call

May 10, 2022 , 3:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

We now like to begin our Sony Group Corporation's earnings announcement. I'll be serving as the emcee. My name is Okada from corporate communications. First, executive deputy president and CFO, Mr.

Totoki will present the consolidated results for FY '21 [Audio gap] and consolidated results forecast for FY '22 followed by Q&A. We are scheduled to end in about 70 minutes. Mr. Totoki, the floor is yours.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Today, I will start by talking about the situation in Ukraine and Russia. At first, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the victims of the conflict. I hope that the conflict will be resolved as soon as possible and our peace will be restored. Our business in Ukraine and Russia was about 0.7% of consolidated sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, FY '21.

And although, these regions have minimal impact on our financial performance, we are monitoring the impact of the situation on the global economy going forward. Now I'll discuss the following three topics. Because our daily results in FY '21 and the consolidated results forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, '23. FY consolidated sales increase 10% compared to the previous fiscal year to JPY 9,921.5 trillion and consolidated operating income increased JPY 247.1 billion to JPY 1,202.3 trillion, both of which are record highs.

Income before income taxes increased JPY 119.5 billion to JPY 1,117.5 trillion. And net income attributable to Sony Group Corporations shareholders was JPY 882.2 billion or JPY 147.4 billion decrease compared to the previous fiscal year. It was JPY 256.8 billion in reversals of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets were recorded. Please see pages 4 to 10 of the materials of presentation materials were each a profit metrics adjusted to exclude onetime items.

Consolidated operating cash flow, excluding the Financial Services segment, was JPY 813.3 billion. The actual cash flow by segment is shown on the slide. This slide shows the results by segment for FY '21. And next, I will show the consolidated results focus for FY '22.

And sales are expected to be -- JPY 11,400 billion and operating income expected to be JPY 1,160 billion. This slide shows the factors leading to the change in forecasted operating income compared to the actual operating income of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated operating cash flow, excluding the Financial Services segment is expected to be JPY 1,050 billion. The assumed foreign currency exchange rates are JPY 123 to the U.S.

dollar and JPY 135 to the euro. A JPY 1 depreciation against the U.S. dollar is estimated to have an approximately JPY 1 billion positive impact on operating income for the year, and JPY 1 depreciate against the euro is estimated to have an approximately JPY 7 billion positive impact for the year. Our forecast is based on assumptions such as the projected growth rate of the global economy published by IMF in January and is incorporates as much as possible recent major risks such as the direct impact of the situation of Ukraine and Russia and the impact of COVID-19 in China.

This slide shows our forecast by segment for FY '22. I will now explain the situation in each of our business segments. In game and network services, FY '21 results at first is that -- the FY'21 sales increased 3% year-on-year to JPY 2,739.8 trillion. Operating income increased JPY 4.4 billion year-on-year to JPY 346.1 billion, primarily due to improvements in the profitability of PlayStation five hardware, despite the impact of lower sales of non first party software.

FY '22 sales are expected to increase a significant 34% year-on-year to JPY 3,660 billion due to an expected increase in sales in all categories. Operating income is expected to decrease JPY 41.1 billion year-on-year to JPY 305 billion. This focus is based on the assumption that the acquisition of Bungie Inc., which is currently under review by the relevant authority will close in the third quarter ending December 31, 2022. Excluding the approximately JPY 44 billion in expenses associated with acquisitions including Bungie, operating income is estimated to be essentially flat year-on-year.

In addition, we plan to increase software development expenses aimed at strengthening first party software at our existing studios by approximately JPY 40 billion year-on-year. And we have incorporated that impact into this forecast. Our unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware is 18 million units, a number based on our current visibility into parts procurement. In order to strengthen our content and development capabilities further, we entered into a definitive agreement this much to acquire Haven Entertainment Studios in addition to a acquisition of Bungie.

Haven is a studio founded by Jade Raymond, one of the primary creators of the blockbuster Assassin's Creed franchise. The studio has gathered many excellent developers in Montreal, Canada known as a Haven for game development and it is currently developing a new game title. In addition to acquiring studios such as Bungie and Haven in recent years, we have significantly increased our investment in content development in our existing studios. As a result, our first party software revenue has grown at a high rate.

Going forward, we aim to grow the game business by strengthening our first party software and deploying that software on multiple platforms. Next is the Music segment. Although, sales of visual media platform decreased, fiscal 2021 sales increased a significant 19% year-on-year to JPY 1,116.9 trillion, mainly due to an increase in streaming revenue. Operating income increased JPY 26.1 billion year-on-year to JPY 210.9 billion, mainly due to the impact of the increase in sales.

The contribution to operating income from visual media and platform accounted for approximately 20% of the operating income of the segment for the fiscal year. Fiscal '22 sales are expected to increase 11% year-on-year to JPY 1,240 billion, and operating income is expected to increase JPY 19.1 billion year-on-year to JPY 230 billion. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, streaming revenue increased 32% year-on-year in recorded music and 36% year-on-year in music publishing, continuing to contribute significantly to the growth of the segment. In recorded music, we are strengthening our ability to discover and nurture artists, expanding a roaster, and acquiring new labels, such as Alamo Records.

As a result of these efforts, our ability to continuously create hits has steadily increased, with having an average of 36 songs in Spotify's weekly global top 100 songs in fiscal 2021. Moreover, new business opportunities with digital partners, such as TikTok, Meta, and Roblox are steadily increasing and are expanding our base load of profitability. Next is the Pictures segment, with box office revenue in the U.S. recovering to approximately 50% of pre-COVID-19 levels, the operating environment for this segment is starting to return to normal chiefly in Motion Pictures.

In addition, mainly due to the historic blockbuster hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and significant licensing revenue from the popular television series, Seinfeld, FY '21 sales increased a significant 65% year-on-year to JPY 1,238.9 trillion. Operating income increased a significant JPY 137.5 year-on-year to JPY 217.4 billion due to the impact of the increase in sales and recording of a JPY 70 billion gain from the transfer of GS and games. Although Motion Pictures revenue is expected to decrease due to the lack of major releases, in par with the previous fiscal year, fiscal 2022 sales are expected to increase 7% to JPY 1.330 trillion year-on-year, mainly due to the impact of exchange rates and expected increase in media networks revenue. Operating income is expected to decrease a significant JPY 117.4 billion year-on-year, to JPY 100 billion, mainly due to our not forecasting one-time items such as in the previous fiscal year.

The focus for fiscal 2022 operating income margin for the segment is 7.5%, a decrease compared to the last two fiscal years, which benefited from lower expenses resulting from fewer releases and then licensing of films to digital distribution services. However, when compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, the profitability of the segment has steadily improved. In this segment, we see the increase in demand for content chiefly from video distribution services as an opportunity and we are strengthening our content IP as a result. A pillar of our IP strategy is leveraging the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, and we are following up on Venom and more views with the production of another Spider-Man character spin-off called Kraven the Hunter.

In addition, following the success of the first movie adaptation of the popular PlayStation game title Uncharted in Motion Pictures, we are leveraging our game IP by proceeding with the adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima and the Last of Us, into video content. In television production, we are pursuing strategic investments such as the acquisition of Industrial Media, which has a reputation for producing variety and documentary content such as the popular TV show, American Idol, and the acquisition of Bad Wolf, a leading drama production studio in the UK. Next is the Electronics Products and Solutions segment. Fiscal 2021 sales increased 13% year-on-year to JPY 2,339.2 trillion, mainly due to an increase in sales of TVs and digital cameras resulting from an improvement in product mix.

Mainly due to the impact of the increase in sales, operating income increased JPY 85.1 billion year-on-year to JPY 212.9 billion. During the previous fiscal year, we faced various supply constraints, such as continued disruption of manufacturing and logistics resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components, many semiconductors, however, we were able to overcome these issues mainly through close management of a supply chain and achieved operating income margin of over 9%. Fiscal '22 sales are expected to increase 3% year-on-year to JPY 2,400 trillion, mainly due to the impact of exchange rates, despite a decrease in unit sales of TVs. Operating income is expected to decrease JPY 32.9 billion to JPY 180 billion.

This forecast incorporates the total of an already observable impact and an estimated additional impact going forward of approximately JPY 30 billion on our supply chain due to the spread of COVID-19 in China. Going forward, due to the continuous spread of infection, there is a possibility that the operation at factories in Shanghai and the surrounding region, as well as procurement of parts from the region will be constrained. This, we currently expected will take approximately three months for the situation to normalize. With the situation in Ukraine and Russia and the slowdown of the global economy resulting from rapid inflation, we expect the demand environment this fiscal year to be even more severe than recent years.

By quickly responding to the changes in the market going forward and further enhancing our resilience to changes in the environment through digitization and streamlining of our operation, we will aim to maintain and improve our profitability. Now, I'd like to explain the change in the name of this segment. We have been using visual, audio, communication, and other technologies to deliver condo in the form of entertainment experiences to our customers in this segment for quite some time. Going forward, we will work with creators to create the entertainment of the future by providing technology that enables new visual and audio experiences, while also providing new services such as virtual production and sports entertainment.

To further clarify the direction of these businesses, we have changed the name of this segment to Entertainment Technology & Services. The details of the change will be explained by Mr. Maki, the head of the segment at the business segment briefing to be held this month.

Kimio Maki -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Next is the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment. FY '21 sales increased 6% year-on-year to JPY 1,076.4 trillion, primarily due to impact of exchange rates and sales increase of sensors for digital cameras and industrial equipment. Operating income increased JPY 9.7 billion year-on-year JPY 155.6 billion, primarily due to the impact of the sales increase. FY '22 sales expected to increase 37% year-on-year to JPY 1.470 trillion and operating income is expected to increase JPY 44.4 billion to JPY 200 billion.

During the previous fiscal year, we achieved a certain level of success expanding and diversifying our customer base and recovering our unit market share. But, the business environment throughout the year was quite severe due to the segmentation of the smartphone market in China. Recently, however, we are seeing manufacturers refocusing on increasing the size, image quality, and added value of the image sensors. They are purchasing from their – for their high-end smartphone scheduled for release in FY '22 and beyond.

Thus, we expect the growth of the mobile image sensor market to accelerate again, going forward. There is also a movement to -- pursue better image quality, even in the midrange phones. And thus, we believe there is a room for us to further increase our market share due to the growth in sensors for mobile devices, stable growth in the market for sensors used in digital cameras, and industrial applications and a significant market expansion for automotive sensors, we have updwarded – upwardly revised our forecast revenue CAGR for this segment over the course of the current midrange plan to approximately 20% per year. To respond to this more robust demand and to ensure that we can capture growth opportunities, we plan to increase capital expenditure during this mid-range plan from approximately JPY 700 billion to approximately JPY 900 billion, primarily due to the capital expenditure increase and an increase in the R&D expenditures to maintain, expand our technological competitiveness.

The timeline for improving profitability have been slightly delayed from our initial plan, but we do expect that the profit will continue to grow along with the increase in sales over the medium-term. Last is the Financial Services segment, FY '21 Financial Services revenue decreased 8% year-on-year to JPY 1,533.8 billion primarily due to the decrease in the net gains on investments in the separate accounts at Sony Life Insurance, despite the impact of an increase in insurance premium revenue at Sony Life, operating income decreased JPY 4.7 billion year-on-year to JPY 150.1 billion, primarily due to one-time loss at a subsidiary of Sony Life related to the unauthorized withdrawal funds. New policy in force that Sony Life during the FY '21 grew 3% year-on-year, driven by our success in selling insurance to corporations. FY '22 Financial Services revenue is expected to increase 6% to JPY 1,440 billion and operating income is expected to increase JPY 69.9 billion to JPY 220 billion.

The operating income forecast includes the combined impact of approximately JPY 43 billion from a gain on the real estate sales completed last month and the impact of the recovery of the funds associated with the unauthorized withdrawal about which we recorded a loss in the previous fiscal year both a Sony Life. Now, I'd like to explain the progress of our fourth mid-range plan under the theme of Sony's evolution. During this mid-range plan, we aim to evolve Sony into a company that achieves fast and high growth through investment and business expansions in growth markets and through further collaboration across our businesses. Sales are on a higher growth curve than originally expected driven by growth in our four priority investment areas, the G&SS music, pictures and I&SS segments.

Operating income has also increased significantly compared to the previous plan. And we now expect it to exceed JPY 1 trillion per year. Based on this, we expect the three-year cumulative total adjusted EBITDA, which is our consolidated group KPI to increase to JPY 4.9 trillion up 14% compared to the target of JPY 4.3 trillion. Now, I'd like to update you on the progress of our capital allocation, the amount of consolidated operating cash flow generated during the three years of this mid-range plan.

Excluding the Financial Services segment is expected to increase by JPY 200 billion compared to the original plan to JPY 3.3 trillion or more, mainly due to the operating income improvement. Added to this amount will be the carryover from the previous mid-range plan, borrowing, and asset sales leaving a total of more than JPY 4 trillion available to be allocated. Also, how this amount will be allocated, I explained earlier that we will increase capital expenditures in the I&SS segment by approximately JPY 200 billion, thus, we have made no change to our plan to make strategic investment to JPY 2 trillion or more, a total of approximately JPY 1,060 billion of strategic investment have been executed or decided including JPY 97.4 billion in repurchase of Sony stock, and we believe our investment for long-term growth are progressing rapidly. Lastly, we have obtained another authorization to repurchase this maximum of JPY 200 billion of Sony stock over the next year, these repurchases continue to be part of a strategic investments and will be implemented in a flexible manner.

We believe that the external environment in FY '22 will be quite harsh with many risks and issues that we will have to address. And as CFO, I'm managing Sony with the highest sense of caution. At the same time, we will continue to take steps to achieve growth over the long-term while responding swiftly to changes in the environment. This concludes my remarks.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

That was the explanation by Mr. Totoki. From 4:25 PM, we will start the media Q&A, and for 4:50 PM, we will start the investors and analysts Q&A. Each Q&A session is scheduled to last for about 20 minutes.

[Operator Instructions] [Break] Thank you for waiting. We now like to take questions from the media. Those who'll be responding and -- will be Hiroki Totoki, executive deputy president, and CFO; and Naomi Matsuoka, corporate planning and control, support for finance business and entertainment area; and Sadahiko Hayakawa, senior vice president in charge of finance and IR. We now like to begin.

Now, please limit yourself to two questions. [Operator Instructions] The first question from NHK, Shimai, please? Shimai from NHK. Can you hear me?

Shimai Kenta -- NHK -- Analyst

Can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Shimai Kenta -- NHK -- Analyst

My first question about the yen depreciation earlier and the FY '21 results, it seems that the depreciation of the yen has benefited you. Meanwhile, the raw material price is increasing and the weak yen negative impact is being talked about. For your company, what are the negatives of the depreciation of the yen? And also, what measures do you have this year to cope with the depreciation of the yen? My second question, earlier, you talked about the COVID-19 in China and taking about three months for recovery and normalize. Rather than that, there are the shortage of a semiconductors, as well as other shortages.

So looking at the business going forward for this fiscal year, where do you think the biggest challenges exist? And what measures are you contemplating?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you for your question. And let me talk first about the exchange rate, and then after Hayakawa will add some more explanation. First, about the exchange rate. Well, if I talk about each of the segments about games and network service, and the EP&S and I&SS for these segments, and we estimate JPY 1 depreciation would be a 1 billion euro positive of JPY 7 billion positive for our operating income.

Now for each business segmented, there are different characteristics and therefore Hayakawa will add some more explanation. I'd like to explain about different business segments. So well, our G&NS and ET&S. For the raw materials, we are purchasing in mostly in U.S.

dollars and therefore, the raw material prices rise, and also the adjustments we have to do in adding on to the prices, and this will undermined our profit structure. Meanwhile, the – those are, which are yen denominated and I&SS, we think that – this will be a positive for us about music and pictures. Well, basically, the business is being consolidated in U.S. dollar and converted to Japanese yen.

And this – for the depreciation of the yen will be positive for our sales and operating income. And that is about the U.S. dollar. And next about Europe.

For Europe we – the cost that is generated in Euro is limited in our business and therefore Euro and yen. The yen depreciation is a positive for our profit. That is all. Thank you.

Unknown speaker

Thank you very much. Basically, the exchange rate fluctuation, we have the tolerance and to cope with these fluctuations and we have DX of operation improved efficiency and margin of the businesses are being increased to cope with these fluctuations and we will continue to do so we're going forward.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

And about your second question in China and the impact of COVID-19, for this fiscal year, there are a variety of risks as you know. About the parts procurement, we think that to quite an extent, well, last fiscal year, the second – compared to the second half, I think in different areas, for example, we have changed our source of procurement and also changed our design among others. So we have been capable of coping. So for the parts procurement, I think we have a good outlook.

Meanwhile, the spread of the virus in China, well, how long this will continue and to what extent, it will continue and spread. This is something that is very difficult to predict. At this point in time, we think that it will take about three months, especially for the Shanghai lockdown. It will take about three months to normalize.

That is what we're thinking right now, but we should not be complacent and look at logistics and procurement, and try to detect those risks early on. So as to be able to cope with them, we want to be active in coping with these risks. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take the next question from Nikkei Newspaper [Inaudible] please.

Unknown speaker

My name is [Inaudible] Nikkei Newspaper. Can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, we can clearly hear you.

Unknown speaker

Thank you. Two questions. First, in the game business about your outlook for this fiscal year against the assumptions, you may have the upsides or and also at the same time, downside risks, so upside and downside both. So if you could mention on both sides, I would appreciate it.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you have only one question. Please proceed to the second question.

Unknown speaker

My second question and the MRPs amendment to revision. EBITDA, cumulative EBITDA, I think there was this number 54% or so. Well, if you could give me the breakdown of the increase, I would appreciate it. And about your strategic investment, if you could give us your philosophy in the strategic investment, I would appreciate it.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. About G&NS outlook or forecast, let me start with that. About our assumptions at this moment, the risks and upsides are both factored in to come up with the best estimation. If there's one upside, how much sales can we expect about our hits software, titles, and the number of hits.

These are the variables, and we expect highly on these two. As we announced already PS Plus included, network services are to be renewed after June. There will be gradual releases stage-by-stage. And for this, we want the users to enjoy this and find them higher quality and easier to use or play and that should be our upside.

And about the risks or downside, needless to say, and it's not only restricted to game business, at this moment, 18 million units is the focus for this fiscal year. For components, we do have a good feel about how to procure the components and parts, but going forward, for example, the situation of the pandemic in China, if it worsens going forward and if the lockdowns will expand further, then that will have a possibility of affecting the protection and that can be a downside risk. However, this will not happen overnight. So for us, we need to be proactive, have a focus, and take appropriate measures.

Now, about your second question, about MRP. Now concerning EBITDA and there's the change or revision of EBITDA forecast. About this forecast, including the supplementary documents of the financial results and others, all the datas are available for you to see. Basically, the base load of profitability has been enhanced.

Now, we are expecting 14% growth now, and using this, we can make this for the – to be allocated to the JPY 2 trillion strategic investment, if there are good opportunities. But at this moment, we look at the market environment. Now at this moment, we can leave this fund as it is and if necessary, we will review the situation and then we'll make an announcement accordingly. Thank you.

Operator

Next, let's move on to the next questions. Nishida-san, freelancer, please.

Unknown speaker

This is Nishida-san speaking. Can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, we can.

Unknown speaker

Please, I also have two questions. The first about the game business PlayStation 5's procurement is pretty much in place and the shortage of components you're expecting that will be resolved and 18 billion units – 18 million units is that enough to the demand compared with the demand. And the semiconductors sensors, high end sensors are expected to sell and leading to the increase in sales. Now, without depending on the Chinese market overall product mix is improved that's improvement, or you are largely relying on the Chinese market for this improvement, if you could educate us?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you for your questions. To your questions you asked us, first question regarding the PS5 related procurement, maybe it's more of a demand side is question. 18 million units is what we feel very comfortable that we can get the parts and components, and we feel that there was a little bit higher demand than that. And so whether, if the question is whether we can meet the demand, I think was still short somewhat.

And regarding our stock or inventory, still remain very low. So in order to provide our PlayStation units to customers smoothly on timely basis, in that sense we are still behind or short. And regarding I&SS, the sensors, as I mentioned in my earlier stage, there is an increase in the size and higher added value in the market. That's a trend regardless of the regions and the large smartphone set manufacturers are going through that trend.

And it is becoming very visible and that's what we feel through discussion with our customers -- on communicating with customers. And we want to make sure to respond to that demand that way we can increase the sales. And also, if we talk about the Chinese market, that we are still cautious and we do have slow movement and also the stock level – inventory level low in China. And we hope by the end of this year it will memorize.

Operator

Next question, please. Asahi Shimbun, [Inaudible] please?

Unknown speaker

Can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, please.

Unknown speaker

I have two questions both about PS5. In 2022 for this fiscal year, you said that the unit sales target, you said 22.6 million, I think it was to exceed PS5. But you say 18 million. So why did you have to reduce the number? And second, in earlier you said FY '21, the PS5 result.

Can you explain about the PS5 result for FY '21?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

So, first question about the fact that we originally were talking about 22.6 million that was more than PS5, and this was reduced because of the constraint of components. And when it comes to procurement of components and we have not given up on this, we would like to continue to work on this. But at this point in time, what we can say safely is that we can achieve the necessary components for 18 million units. And so that is the reason for this change in the number.

And also, about FY '21, the actual result did you say?

Unknown speaker

The actual unit sales – FY '21 unit sales number?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, we have presented that PS5, 11.5 million units. Have I answered your question? So that is the actual unit sales for FY '21. Yes. Thank you.

Operator

Now time is running out on us. So the next person will be the last one to ask questions from Toyo Kasei, Sasaki-san please.

Unknown speaker

Do you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Yes.

Unknown speaker

My name is Sasaki from [Inaudible]. Thank you for giving this opportunity. Two questions. You stopped the disclosure – individual the disclosure of the smartphones compared to the previous year the sales is increasing, but what about profitability if you could disclose that? I would appreciate it.

Second, the plan to increase both sales and earnings of the semiconductors, where you are talking about the larger size and higher added-value, but what would be the percentage of the contribution to the profit for each – from each?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, I couldn't hear, I'm sorry, your second question. Could you repeat again?

Unknown speaker

Can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, please go ahead.

Unknown speaker

About the image sensor, the plan to increase both revenue and sales and the earnings in terms of volume and price. I would like to you to explain the contribution of each.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

I see, about the smartphones. Well, we don't disclose individually, but in a qualitative way, I can say that the profitability improvement, the level of fixed cost has declined by large margin and the merchandise appeal improved. So profitability improved, so it can contribute to the stable sales increase. That's the structure we have already established.

And then the image sensors both – increase both in terms of the sales and the earnings of the image sensor, in terms of the market share compared to this fiscal year, there will be seems to be a slight decrease in the market share. Now, the larger size and higher value added will be the direction. So the unit price will drastically increase and that can push up or drive the sales. Thank you.

Unknown speaker

Thank you.

Operator

OK. It is time and we'd like to conclude the Q&A session for media people. And we will start the Q&A session for investors at 4:50 or 16:50 [Break] We are starting the investor analyst Q&A shortly. We ask for your are indulgence.

Unknown speaker

Thank you for waiting and now, we would like to start the investor, analyst Q&A session. I will be serving as your emcee, I'm from the finance group, IR Group. My name is Shinichi, [Inaudible] Group Corporation. At the beginning, the moderator is now correcting a mistake in the Japanese version of the CFO speech.

Please wait a moment. Please note that there was no mistake in the English script. And now we'd like to take questions and those will be responding is executive deputy president and CFO, Hiroki Totoki; and a senior vice president in charge of corporate planning and control, support, finance and business, entertainment area, Naomi Matsuoka; and senior vice president in charge off finance and IR, Sadahiko Hayakawa. And ask for how to ask questions and the points to be noted.

Please refer to the information we have provided to you early on. And now we'd like to proceed to the Q&A. Those who have questions, please limit yourself to two questions. [Operator Instructions]

Operator

Now first the Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, we have Ono-San. This is Ono speaking of Morgan Stanley.

Masahiro Ono -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

And can you hear me?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, we can, please go ahead.

Masahiro Ono -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

The first, I have a question regarding games and another question on the imaging sensors. And first about the forecast for game sales this year. Bungie cost will be JPY 44 billion and software development also JPY 40 billion. Those are the expected expenditures, and JPY 44 billion for Bungie expenditure.

It will be -- that's quite a large amount of investment this year. And how much do you plan on continuing to invest in Bungie from next year. And also the effect of the software development expenditure you'll be spending more R&D cost this year compared with the next year and further down or do you plan to make similar level of investment? Second point is about the image sensing and Chinese smartphone cells have been stagnating, especially in high end segment, more in comparison to the expectation. Now the same sensors usually have five months lead time, so you should have inventory built up and it will have an impact on your revenue.

That will be my first hunch, if you could expand on how you incorporate these factors into your forecast?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Ok. First, for game and network services first. And not just for Bungie, but we have posted a JPY 44 billion for acquisitions and large portions will be used for Bungie acquisition. And in this fiscal year, we have this forecast, but this forecast itself is assuming that the – we will complete this acquisition in the third quarter of this year.

In the fiscal year 2023, we have to have expenditure – expenses for the whole year. And so we will expect the 50% more expenses next year for Bungie. And we said, we will increase the R&D cost for software titles, but the game titles – but looking at the current market trend and our capabilities, we feel by investing into R&D and that's create the upside factors for the future. And I think that's the healthy investment, strategic investment, which we want to execute.

It will cost us, but together with that, we can expect the growth in sales. At least we hope, so next year this added investment would not reduce the operating income directly. And next about I&SS, the Chinese smartphone market and the demand our forecast of the Chinese market right now, there is a inventory in the supply chain and so there is slightly slow in Chinese market, and we hope that the – in the second half of 2022, FY '22 will return to normal conditions. And for general purpose products number of customers can use them.

So a little bit higher inventory is that's acceptable to us and to cope with the changes in the demand. And also at the same time, respond to the higher demand in the market. We want to have healthy stock and consider the good timing for capital expenditures and that's our thought. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And next question, Mizuho Securities. Mr. Nakane, please.

Mizuho, Nakane, can you hear me?

Yasuo Nakane -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Thank you. Again two questions. First, I&SS sales, Totoki-san earlier said the unit volume will be slight increase and the price will increase more significantly. As for the price increase it will be higher value added, and also the logic procurement cost will increase.

I think there are -- two factors. So can you give me the breakdown of the two? And second, how much of this cost increase are you going to add onto the sales price. For example, you can – I will be able to maintain the margin – gross margin that's the first question? And about the second question about inventory. Page 7 of the handout I&SS, do you think, I see that the inventory is high in G&NS and there's COVID-19 and also the logistics and semiconductor.

There are a number of factors and I&SS aside from the – I think and the cost increases also included here in addition to the strategy. So can you talk about this? And toward September what is the inventory level that you are assuming at this point in time in your budget? Well, then first about I&SS. The unit price, well is it because of the higher value added or the larger size or increase in logic price? So, you want another breakdown? Well either or I guess, you're asking but in regards to this basically the larger size and higher value added. This has a bigger impact, we think.

And about the logic, procurement cost, the increase and the device increase and how the – how much of this can be added to the product price?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, it depends on the transaction, the deal, and therefore, I cannot give you the details I'm afraid. But basically we think that we will be securing a proper margin. And for this we have to add-on to our sales price. But the shortage of devices, we have to look at both the market and customer, and I think that and the customers understand the situation, and it's not the case that they will not listen.

I think that describes the current status. And about ET&S, about the shortage of materials. Yes, we have put in place the necessary measures. And about logistics the lead time it's long, and therefore, this will have an impact on the inventory level.

We think that the fiscal year that's ended, the inventory level was high, but this was intentional and therefore for ET&S the inventory level and we did not have any significant concern at this point in time. And as for in I&SS well, naturally, our capacity needs to be efficiently and effectively used, so we have to run at full capacity, that's what we're doing right now. And for this fiscal year this is intended to meet the demand and also the capital investment, and also the starting of the equipment. This is also being taken into consideration, and that is the reason why we intentionally increase the inventory, about September inventory level.

I don't think that there will be any major change at the end of the fiscal year – toward the end of the fiscal year. Well it might not change that much, and we will – we already discussing the FY '23 demand and with that in mind if we want to have the appropriate inventory to satisfy that. So we want to control the inventory properly with these things in mind. And I think I've answered all the questions.

I hope. Can you hear me? I cannot hear you. Is it alright?

Operator

We'll proceed to the next question from SMBC Nikko Securities, Katsura-san, please.

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you very much, Katsura. Can you hear me?

Ryosuke Katsura -- SMBC Nikko Securities -- Analyst

Yes. G&NS and I&SS for these two I've questions. About G&NS, on Page 9 of the supplementary documents, PS+ subscribers; basically it has shown some decline going forward what's your take on this and what is your plan? There will be a renewal of PS+ in June. On this renewal how did you take into consideration the past trend? If you could give me some idea, I would appreciate it.

Second, I&SS, well you talked about the full capacity utilization, as usual, capacity and the number of wafers if you could give me an idea?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

On Page 21 there's the capex number JPY 370 billion for this fiscal year. Well, I guess JPY 900 billion, next fiscal year, the capex is going to decline and this year will be the peak in my view. And to excluding the joint venture deal from this numbers -- I mean, joint venture of TSMC, The Game Network and Services first, now PS Plus subscribers before going into the discussion of that, let me give you an overall trend for us. The total game play time is so important.

Earlier there has been a decline, but the stay home demand was not so strong from January to February in 2021, compared to that, there's an increase by 8% quite recently, compared to January and in February 2022. And compared to the end of March in 2020, there's an increase by JPY 5.9 million. So the stay-at-home demand was a temporary factor, but after it has subsided, it seems to me that the high level of engagement is maintained. So on a midterm basis, I don't see much concern on PS Plus.

So I am sure that the high level of engagement will continue. That's a positive take, that I have about the renewal, we will start the renewal from June onward in a stage manner and we would like it to be stably grow and be supported by users. So I would like you to have a great expectations on this together with me. Now, I&SS capacity and the number of input wafers, number of wafers FY '21, at the end of fourth quarter 122K that's the rough estimate.

That's the capacity with the change of model product mix and the facility maintenance causes some interruptions as of the end of the first quarter in 2022, 130K will be achieved as originally scheduled. The number of wafers in FY '21 on the fourth quarter, actual the three months average, simple average is 121K and there was this great earthquake in January, and there's a Miyagi earthquake in March and excluding that the flood. And then three months average, simple average of this fiscal year is 126K with these assumptions. What about the investment for fiscal 2023? There will be a slight decrease, but it still, there will be a high level to be maintained.

But the joint venture with TSMC. Well, this is separate from the investment in – with TSMC. Thank you.

Operator

We are running short of time. So the next person will be the last person asking questions. We like to have Okazaki of Nomura Securities.

Unknown speaker

Thank you. This is Okazaki speaking of Nomura Securities. I also have question, one each at the games and semiconductor. First of all, games that the renewal of a PlayStation, the content will be incorporated into the fleet and that's what the competitors is doing.

And in strengthening your content, would that be an option for you in the future? As for imaging, the sales are expected to grow substantially, imaging sensor will grow but how about the other segments within that? I see they're expected to grow if you could share with us, what are some other growth element?

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

And first regarding the Game & Network service, the – I will refrain from making comments on the competitor's strategy and our current thinking is to have a development cost, a proper R&D investment for quality products, and that will improve the platform and also improve the business in the long run. And AAA type titles for games PlayStation 5. If we distribute that on the subscription services and the, we may need to shrink the investment needed for that, and that will deteriorate the first party title quality and that's our concern. So we want to make sure that the, we spend a profit development cost to have a solid products with solid titles to be introduced in the right manner.

And in terms of renewal Eternal and Spider-Man, and the first party popular titles, we will be providing those titles for the new platform. And so we want to have overall good balance in growing our business further. And as for the FY '22 sales for I&SS, what are driving factors and mobile sensor is the driving factor and laser and other products are experiencing sales growth, but in terms of the magnitude of sales growth and that comes largely from mobile sensors. That's all.

Operator

OK. That finishes our allocated time for the today's earnings announcement of Sony Group Corporation. We thank you for your attending this session. Thank you.

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 71 minutes

Hiroki Totoki -- Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer

Kimio Maki -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Shimai Kenta -- NHK -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Masahiro Ono -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Yasuo Nakane -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Ryosuke Katsura -- SMBC Nikko Securities -- Analyst

