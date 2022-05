This list is based on prior customer reviews. This authentic Korean restaurant checks all the right boxes: full of flavor, juicy, well-seasoned, and overall outstanding. They have many options to fit those who prefer spicy over mild and vise vera. All of their excellent food and dishes will have you wanting to come back and try out more of their menu. You’ll dig in so quickly that you might just forget; the phone eats first. Although they might not be the most popular in the area, they surely satisfy the Korean food craving.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO