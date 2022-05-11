ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

By Erik Columbia
 2 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.

Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.

“After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, Coach G-Mac, Coach Red and the rest of staff. I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone that has been helping in any way,” Hima tweeted.

The Orange had a need for a backup center after Frank Anselem announced this offseason he was transferring. Hima will join Jesse Edwards, who had a breakout 2021-22 season, John Bol Ajak and incoming freshman Peter Carey in a battle for playing time.

Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Bob Lanier, hall of fame Bonnies legend, passes away

(AP) — Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73.  The NBA said Lanier died after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The […]
NBA
Syracuse.com

The downfall of Syracuse brew master Herman Bartels in 1905

Herman Bartels Sr. went to bed on May 8, 1905 at his palatial Italianate home at 915 West Genesee Street, a contented and extremely successful man. Having emigrated from Prussia in 1872, Bartels spent time in Ohio and Indiana before settling in Syracuse in 1888, with his wife and four children. He quickly found employment as the brew master for the Haberle Brewing Company, one of the city’s preeminent breweries, located on the corner of McBride and Butternut Streets.
SYRACUSE, NY
