Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.
Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.
“After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, Coach G-Mac, Coach Red and the rest of staff. I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone that has been helping in any way,” Hima tweeted.
The Orange had a need for a backup center after Frank Anselem announced this offseason he was transferring. Hima will join Jesse Edwards, who had a breakout 2021-22 season, John Bol Ajak and incoming freshman Peter Carey in a battle for playing time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 2