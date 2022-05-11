ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
The Independent

Over half of teachers want to adopt online exams

New polling has revealed that over half of teachers would adopt online exams now if they were available in their subject.A survey by exam board Pearson Edexcel of 1,100 teachers revealed that 51% would use onscreen assessment now if it were available in their subject area, while 77% said they would like more technology to be used in teaching and exams.In total, 95% said that they needed more training in this area.A report by Pearson found that a lack of good internet connection in schools, security issues, and the digital divide between poorer pupils and their peers could be holding...
EDUCATION
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Long Beach Tribune

Seventh-grade social studies teacher is accused of making Black students wearing handcuffs during lessons about slavery and not allowing them to leave class if they feel uncomfortable, investigation

Even though school officials and teachers are required to do everything in their power to keep students safe during school hours, racial incidents in schools countrywide are reported almost on a daily basis. While different kinds of fights, arguments and misunderstandings between students are understandable, the increasing trend of teachers-involved racial incidents are very concerning for everyone involved in the educational process.
EDUCATION
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
AFP

Native American school survivors tell Congress of 'traumatic' years

Matthew War Bonnet was just six years old when he was shipped off to a US government-funded boarding school in South Dakota for Native American children. The 76-year-old War Bonnet was one of several Native American survivors of federally funded boarding schools to testify about their harrowing experiences at the institutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Schools that switched to remote learning harmed children's educational achievement in math, Harvard study finds as it praises Florida and Texas for keeping schools open

Students in school districts that relied more heavily on remote learning during the pandemic fell behind in math at a far greater rate than students in states, like Texas and Florida, that stuck to in-person classes, according to a Harvard study. Nationally, all students have seen a decrease in academic...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Holocaust Started With My Great-Uncle’s Murder

Here is the foundational narrative on which I was raised: In March 1933, my great-uncle Arthur Kahn walked out of his apartment in Würzburg, Germany, for what was supposed to be a short Easter-break trip to see relatives. He was 21, training to be a doctor. He didn’t know it, but his name had been placed on a list of students suspected of Communist ties. He had none, but he was arrested in Nuremberg. A few weeks later, he was transferred to Dachau, which had just opened as a prison. Adolf Hitler had been in power for 10 weeks. Within 24 hours of his arrival, Arthur was killed—believed to be the first shot among a group of four Jewish men and the Holocaust’s first Jewish victim.
SOCIETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools

A new federal study shows more than 500 students died at Native American boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.  The Interior Department released the report Wednesday. It is the first volume of the investigative report that seeks to address the troubling legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies.  The investigation found that from 1819 to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

There are reasons girls don't study physics, and they don't include not liking math

"From my own knowledge of these things, physics is not something that girls tend to fancy. They don't want to do it … There's a lot of hard math in there that I think that they would rather not do," Katharine Birbalsingh, chair of the U.K. government's Social Mobility Commission and a secondary school head teacher, told the Commons Science and Technology Committee on April 27 2022.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Openly gay student leader is getting high school seniors to 'say gay' and his school is losing it

An openly gay high school student has accused the school principal of censoring him for protesting the "Don't Say Gay" law. Zander Moricz is graduating from Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and is the first class president to be openly gay and the first to have been elected in all four years. "My principal is censoring me. My human rights are too controversial for his school," said Moricz, who said the queer community "refuses to be dragged backward in history." He is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay" lawsuit and said the principal has warned him to not make a reference to his activism with regards to the law. The high school senior is now organizing a mass protest among his peers against the "Don't Say Gay" law.
OSPREY, FL
UPI News

Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools

May 11 (UPI) -- An Interior Department report Wednesday said at least 500 native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died while in boarding schools operated or supported by the U.S. government from 1819-1969. The Interior Department said in a statement that federal Indian boarding school policies for more...
EDUCATION
eenews.net

Report reveals long-buried trauma at Indigenous boarding schools

At least 53 burial sites for Native American children uprooted from their homes and dispatched to boarding schools mark what federal officials call a “heartbreaking” legacy exposed in an initial Interior Department report released today. Interior officials expect the number of burial sites to grow as their investigation...
ALASKA STATE

