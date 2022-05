Effingham County Highway Department will be performing crack sealing on the North Lake Road (1000th St) on Monday morning (5/16) from approximately 8am to 10 am. The north bound lane will be closed from Foreway Golf Course to Rt 32/33 during this time. Once completed, crews will move to the Teutopolis Frontage Road (1600th Ave/1710th St). On Tuesday (5/17) work will continue on the Frontage Road (if not completed) then move to Police Station Road (CH 21/875th Ave) work will be conducted on the first 2 miles east of Rt 45.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO