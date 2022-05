Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. When I think back to my first playthrough of Dark Souls I feel a mixture of delight and abject terror. It's one of my favourite games, and it seems to me, one of the best games ever made. That is partly due to the way I can navigate the entire map of Lordran in my head. But it's also because of the generous handful of moments I remember vividly over 10 years later (by contrast, I don't remember anything about Far Cry 6, except that it had guns and trees).

