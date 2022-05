In late March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people in the U.S., a move that was quickly endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People ages 50 years and older as well as certain immunocompromised individuals who are at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization, and death are eligible four months after receiving the initial booster shot.

