A U of I College of Media alum just won a Pulitzer Prize

By Julie McClure
smilepolitely.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Murray, a 2015 U of I graduate and reporter for the Tampa Bay Times won a 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting...

