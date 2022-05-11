ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm week, showers return on the weekend

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWcA1_0faWtTvE00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Today: Sunny, warm, high 85
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59
  • Friday: Few more clouds, warm, high 81
  • Saturday: Afternoon showers/storms, high 81
  • Sunday: Showers/storms, high 80
  • Monday: Clearing, mild, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got another beautiful day on tap here in Columbus! Humidity values are low, temperatures are high, topping out in the low to mid 80s, and we’ll continue to see abundant sunshine as we head throughout the day today.

As we head into Friday, an area of low pressure currently sitting off the coast of South Carolina will begin to track northward along the Appalachians, increasing our cloud cover, and increasing our lower level moisture. That will bring the chance for a light shower in our southeastern counties Friday afternoon, still Friday remains mostly dry with lots of sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s.

The bigger changes come as we head into the weekend. I expect we’ll see a dry start to the day on Saturday, but by afternoon, we’ll start to see showers, and a few thunderstorms rolling in. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 80s.

Our greater chance for showers and a few storms is on Sunday. By afternoon, we’ll yet again start to pick up showers along a passing cold front. Those showers linger into early Monday. Highs on Sunday are once again near 80.

We’re a little cooler to kick off the next workweek, but temperatures will be right near normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s on Monday with partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna

A ridge of high pressure will bring warmer weather this week, with readings reaching the low 70s Monday, and then low 80s through the weekend. Some high clouds will stream east Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies will be generally sunny.

Record heat will extend across the Plains to the Upper Midwest, with readings in the low to mid-90s, and topping 100 in parts of Texas. Strong storms will develop along a cold front from the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains, but the front will be blocked from moving much farther east than the Mississippi Valley until later in the weekend.

A swirling storm spinning off the Mid-Atlantic Coast will drift westward by the weekend, adding some Atlantic moisture that will bring increasing clouds and scattered showers. A cold front will also encroach from the west, with showers and a few storms likely on Sunday.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82
  • Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 55
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82
  • Friday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 81 (59)
  • Saturday: Clouds increase, shower/storm p.m. High 80 (61)
  • Sunday: Scattered showers, storms. High 77 (62)
  • Monday: Early showers, clearing. High 74 (57)
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 72 (52)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

