Teen Arrested For Burglary and Possession of Methamphetamine

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate at the Iroquois County Jail suffered a medical incident and died, officials said. The person's name has not been released. Police said he was from Hoopeston, Illinois and was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County deputies during a traffic stop due to having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was out of Newton County, Indiana for failure to appear on an aggravated battery to a public official charge.

IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO