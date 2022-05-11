Teen Arrested For Burglary and Possession of Methamphetamine

SALEM, IL — Bail was set at $750,000 Monday in Marion County Court for a 32-year-old Salem man formally charged with multiple felonies in connection with his weekend arrest on drug, weapons and domestic violence charges. Michael Wessel is facing Class X felony charges of delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, possession of more than 900 grams of meth, and armed violence, Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery, and Class 3 felonies for being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful restraint.
