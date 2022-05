BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Children who have been diagnosed with autism may struggle with feelings of isolation and wonder why they feel so “different” from their peers. One woman who was diagnosed with autism when she was a teenager said, “Growing up, I had few friends… because I didn’t understand life the way my peers did, I was bullied from elementary school to high school, which eventually left me with a lot of emotional scarring.”

BAKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO