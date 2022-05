A Brundidge man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from a Troy gas station. Troy Police chief Randall Barr said on Sunday, May 8, around 3:20 p.m., the TPD received a call regarding a vehicle that was stolen from the Liberty Gas Station on U.S. Highway 231 South. Barr said detectives were able to identify Joseph Thomas Carroll, 31, of Brundidge, as a suspect in the case. Barr said after further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Carroll’s arrest.

