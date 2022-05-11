ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Regular blueberry consumption may reduce risk of dementia, study finds

By University of Cincinnati
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage says that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but new research from the University of Cincinnati shows the potential benefit of a different fruit for your health. Researchers led by UC's Robert Krikorian, Ph.D., found that adding blueberries to the daily diets of certain...

