The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a possible telephone scam. Sheriff Kevin Turner is making the public aware of a phone scam possibly occurring in Jo Daviess County. According to a release, the scammer will call a resident and either impersonate a family member who is in need of money or claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and needs money. The scammer reportedly attempts to convince the victim to wire a significant amount of money to help the family member.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO