ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Worlds collide: Brockport student’s message in a bottle washes up on Bahama shore decade later

By Ally Peters
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPZrc_0faWsvY500

BROCKPORT, N.Y. ( WROC ) — What started as a 4th-grade class project in 2010, has now connected people across the world.

More than a decade ago, students at Hill Elementary School in Brockport decided they wanted to do a class project; write letters, put them in bottles, and ship them off to sea.

Teacher Christopher Albrecht said the project came about after a student did a report on a bottle that was found in the North Sea 25 years after it was launched from a cruise ship.

1-on-1 with Christopher Albrecht, Brockport’s nationally recognized teacher, author

“All I could think is, ‘OK, we’re in Rochester, New York — how do you put bottles in the ocean?’” Albrecht said.

But that didn’t stop them.

After the students wrote their letters and Wegmans donated dozens of bottles, Albrecht’s late mother came to the rescue. She was living in the Outer Banks in North Carolina at the time and contacted a fishing boat captain.

“He was able to take them in March out into the Gulf Stream,” Albrecht said. “We realized through research in the classroom that if we just threw the bottles off a pier, they’re just going to wash back up on shore.”

In March of 2011, the fishing boat captain took the bottles out into the ocean and Albrecht’s students were able to watch from afar.

“We had our smart board in the classroom and we actually got to see his son throwing these bottles into the ocean live, which was really cool,” Albrecht said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSn0r_0faWsvY500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ua91_0faWsvY500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avRek_0faWsvY500

In total, 43 bottles were thrown into the sea that day, all with handwritten letters inside. In the following year, five of them would be found.

“About three months later up in Nova Scotia, a bottle was found, so about 900 miles away,” Albrecht said.

Nine months later, a bottle washed up in the Azores, a region in Portugal. Then another appeared in France, followed by one in Southern England and the final one in Portugal.

“The last one was found I think in December of 2012, so I figured it was over at that point,” Albrecht said.

But then, just weeks ago, he learned that another bottle had been found by a woman who was on vacation in the Bahamas. Her name was Kathy Dahn and she was from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I had just gotten in and got to my little apartment and put my stuff away and went out for dinner,” Dahn said. “The tide was perfect for me to walk on the beach, so I went for a nice walk to a little area called Twin Cove.”

It was there Dahn saw a bottle laying on the shore. She didn’t think much of it at the time because the area can have a lot of trash.

“As I got closer, I was like, ‘It’s actually got a cork in it. Oh! There’s actually something in it,’” Dahn said.

She brought the bottle to her apartment, but she couldn’t get the papers out of the bottle. The next day, she ended up breaking it.

Inside the bottle was a letter from a former 4th grade Brockport student and contact information for Albrecht.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131N19_0faWsvY500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miAxZ_0faWsvY500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQIhR_0faWsvY500

“I went after Chris first because he had all his information in that letter,” Dahn said. “I thought, what’s the chance of him still working at that school? And sure enough, he was still listed on the school thing.”

Upon hearing from Dahn, Albrecht was rightfully excited. He decided he would reach out to the student who wrote the letter: Jared Hardies.

When he received Albrecht’s call, Hardies was studying for his finals at Penn State. He is getting his undergrad in meteorology and had completely forgotten about the message until then.

“I always thought it was a really cool idea,” Hardies said. He recalled writing about activities and things that he enjoyed, like sports and video games.

“It was also a project designed for how to write a letter. So you had the greeting and the closing,” Hardies said. “But other than that, it was just like, ‘What are your hobbies? Who do you live with at home? That type of thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DC97v_0faWsvY500
Jared Hardies in elementary school (right)

Hardies said it was a pleasant surprise to hear his bottle was found and it meant a lot to him that Dahn reached out to him with a very thorough message.

“The way that she sounded, sounded like she really needed it, sounded like she used that as kind of a way of saying like, ‘Oh, the world is still good. There’s still some hope,’” Hardies said.

Albrecht said a bottle can travel 9 miles per day in the Gulf Stream, meaning this specific bottle could have traveled more than 60,000 miles in 11 years.

“I’m hopeful, this would be the coolest thing, that it went all the way across the Atlantic to Africa, and then made its way back down south, all the way up and around clockwise towards the Bahamas,” Hardies said, after doing his own research.

But no matter where the bottle went, or the route it took, those involved say it has made a difference.

“A bottle waiting 11 years is such … an almost refreshing, deep breath, good-feeling story,” Albrecht said. “It’s so different than the world we live in right now. It’s kind of got that iconic feel of yesteryear that we don’t necessarily have as much anymore.”

The project has now connected multiple people from all different walks and areas of life. In fact, Dahn has already invited both Hardies and Albrecht to visit her home in Nova Scotia.

“These little moments in life… I feel like I want to cry right now, just because it was so cool to make this connection with these people. I just almost feel like they’re just sort of a part of my world now,” she said.

The six letters found so far have all been written by former male students. However, all of them have been found by females.

There are possibly still 37 bottles still out there, waiting to be found, and ready to connect people from across the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
visitrochester.com

On The Water in Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY has a reputation as an industrial and enterprising city, but many don’t know that it’s also surrounded by clear, cool waters and outdoor playgrounds. In fact, its proximity to water is what made Rochester a boomtown – largely thanks to the mule-drawn canal boats that transported goods along the Erie Canal.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
State
North Carolina State
Brockport, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse.com

Noted Finger Lakes distillery heavily damaged in fire

Naples, N.Y. — An early morning fire caused significant damage to the Hollerhorn Distilling Co., a noted craft beverage maker in Naples at the south end of Canandaigua Lake. Naples fire officials told Fingerlakes1.com that the fire destroyed the tasting room, bar and a dining area. A wall stopped the flames from reaching the distillery itself, where spirits are produced and stored.
NAPLES, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

ELLWANGER GARDEN – ROCHESTER’S “SECRET GARDEN”

The Ellwanger Garden, brimming with rare and beautiful perennials, is open to the public during select weekends in May and June. Located at 625 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester’s “secret garden” is maintained by The Landmark Society of Western New York. This living preservation site, established in 1867 by famed Rochester nurseryman George Ellwanger, boasts eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Update for Missing Brittanee Drexel From Rochester, New York?

It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahama#Hill Elementary School#Wegmans
Syracuse.com

Central New York city named one of the worst for student debt

Central New York is home to one of the worst cities in the U.S. for student debt, according to a new study. An analysis by WalletHub named Ithaca, N.Y., as one of the top 10 cities with the most student debt. Ithaca, home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, has a median student debt of $25,041 and a 78.02% ratio of student loan debt to median job earnings of college graduates; the median earnings for bachelor’s degree holders age 25 and older in Ithaca is $32,097.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Significant damage after fire at Hollerhorn Distilling in Naples

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — 16 fire companies responded to large flames at Hollerhorn Distilling in Naples on Thursday morning. The fire destroyed parts of the building. Fire officials reported that the tasting room, the bar, and the dining area were destroyed. The distillery part of the building is still intact because a wall prevented the fire from spreading.
NAPLES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Piano found on fire in middle of Vassar St.

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Here's a mystery. First responders found a piano set on fire in the middle of Vassar Street overnight on Thursday. Our crew captured photos of the charred piano with broken keys around 3 a.m. Authorities moved the piano to the sidewalk. It's unclear who set...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Portugal
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Burn ban for New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We love the dry, sunny weather here In Western New York. But did you know it has been six days with no substantial rainfall?. We are not in the drought phase yet here in Rochester, but the western half of the United States is a different story. It is there that one-third of the U.S. is now listed in a severe drought. That is really a long-term problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy