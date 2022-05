Can it be that we have been blessed by visits from the two most exciting cello and piano duos touring today in less than a month? The answer is an emphatic “Yes.” Thanks to UCSB Arts & Lectures and the necessities of COVID-driven rescheduling, the brilliant recital by Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason on April 19 at UCSB’s Campbell Hall was still fresh in our minds when Gautier Capuçon and Jean-Yves Thibaudet took the same stage on May 4. While it’s hard to top the genetically encoded unity of the Kanneh-Masons, Capuçon and Thibaudet share an intriguing rapport based on years of performance practice. Their program emphasized the capacity for mystical blending they have developed by dwelling on works that lie at the heart of the repertoire for these two instruments.

