On Wednesday, I was driving down Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown (just south of 27th St). The sewer grate in the middle of the exit lane popped up as I drove over it and my brand new car is now essentially totaled. Is there any way to pursue recourse with the city? I’m very frustrated this happened! The strut and suspension in my car is broken. I hope the grate was fixed bc I imagine it’s very unsafe and hurting other people’s cars too!!!!”

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO