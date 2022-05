– Brother J. Conal Owens, C.F.X., 93, longtime Headmaster of Saint John’s High School, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 after a short illness. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 5, 1929, Brother Conal was the son of Daniel and Sarah (Finucane) Owens. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and Keith Academy, both in Lowell, transferring in his junior year to St. Joseph’s Juniorate in Peabody to prepare for his religious life in the Congregation of the Xaverian Brothers. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Boston College and was also awarded an honorary doctorate by Assumption University in Worcester.

