Blue Light Campaign to Support Local Law Enforcement
By press release
sweetwaternow.com
2 days ago
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging county residents to show their support for local law enforcement throughout the month of May by placing a blue light bulb in their front porch light. Thanks to a generous donation made...
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Former Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco announced today he is running for Sweetwater County Sheriff. “I have been a resident of Sweetwater County for 54 years, a retired Air Force Reserve Veteran and recently retired Rock Springs Police Chief with over 31 years of service, eight years leading the agency,” Pacheco said.
According to a press release by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, they are taking part in Project Blue Light, a way to commemorate those that serve in law enforcement. People in the U.S. participate in the project by placing a blue light in their window or on their front porch.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — While many things have changed over the years, the one constant for Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle since he started his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Rock Springs Police Department has been his passion for serving his community and helping others. Today, Grossnickle...
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It may have only been one day since Sweetwater County residents could start filing for office to be placed on the Primary Election Ballot, but what a busy day it was. Numerous Sweetwater County residents have already filed for office, but don’t worry there are still...
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee in his monthly report to the county commissioners Tuesday said his Office is still dealing with staffing shortages in his operations county wide and he said he has been working patrol deputies across both divisions. The most critical need, he reported, is at the detention center where bookings were up by 26 in April while he is down eight detention deputies. Total bookings last month included 212 individuals with the majority, or 115, coming from the Riverton Police Department. His department accounted for 54 bookings while 28 came from the Lander PD and the rest from the Highway Patrol at 8, US Marshal’s at 3 and the Shoshoni PD at 4 bookings. The majority of the inmates continue to be males with 124 plus 57 females and four juveniles.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 11. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
Police in Rock Springs say a 16-year-old male was behind bars at last report after threatening to shoot family members and police officers, almost causing a crash and leading police on a chase before being arrested. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According...
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9622, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court. MERAZ RIVERA, ERICK GUADALUPE. Age: 21. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type:...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The fentanyl-related overdose deaths of five young people in Commerce City, Colorado, in late February are setting off alarm bells for Wyoming law enforcement. The five who died likely were using cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to David Tyree, resident agent...
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A young girl was transferred to a Colorado medical facility Wednesday after she was reportedly bitten by a dog on East 7th Street, Gillette police said Thursday. Officers responded to the area after it was reported that a 6-year-old girl had sustained “serious injuries” when she...
The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there. Since...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - A K-9 unit is being hailed for getting more than 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs off the streets. On Wednesday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the bust. On April 28 at about 11 in the morning, the sheriff’s office received a call for assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Cheyenne. K9 Tyr was brought to the scene.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— A missing Gillette woman’s fiancé has been charged with multiple felonies for reportedly using her credit cards and other information several times since her disappearance. Nathan Hightman, 38, fiancé of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa who went missing from the Gillette area at the end of February...
A new law went into effect in Utah this week, with the aim of combating high driving speeds in the state. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, if you are speeding over 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving. This is now a misdemeanor charge where it...
A man who was shot in south Cheyenne a little more than six weeks ago remains hospitalized and the suspect is still on the run, according to police. The gunfire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the 100 block of W. 5th Street. Police say 30-year-old Cheyenne...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license through May 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is not a...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive maps for House and Senate Districts, reflecting changes made during this year’s redistricting process, are now available on the Legislature’s 2022 Legislative Redistricting homepage slider. This online tool allows members of the public to enter their address and...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The boyfriend of a missing Gillette woman who has been identified as a “person of interest” in her disappearance has been charged with multiple counts of theft, accused of stealing items from her. Nathan J. Hightman, the boyfriend of...
Comments / 0