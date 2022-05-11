Blue Light Campaign to Support Local Law Enforcement

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee in his monthly report to the county commissioners Tuesday said his Office is still dealing with staffing shortages in his operations county wide and he said he has been working patrol deputies across both divisions. The most critical need, he reported, is at the detention center where bookings were up by 26 in April while he is down eight detention deputies. Total bookings last month included 212 individuals with the majority, or 115, coming from the Riverton Police Department. His department accounted for 54 bookings while 28 came from the Lander PD and the rest from the Highway Patrol at 8, US Marshal’s at 3 and the Shoshoni PD at 4 bookings. The majority of the inmates continue to be males with 124 plus 57 females and four juveniles.

