A call reporting shots fired last month has a Racine man facing more than a decade in prison for having possession of – and firing – a gun in the middle of the night. Adam Randall was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and obstruction. If convicted, he faces up to 11-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $36,000 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO