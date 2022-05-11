ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarifying Clinical Trials and IACUC Oversight

By Lon V. Kendall
To the Editor - In the January 2022 issue of Protocol Review in Lab Animal, the authors provide a scenario in which a Principal Investigator (PI) created a chemotherapeutic in vitro that was effective against cancer cells. This PI then collaborated with a veterinary practitioner to evaluate...

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
FDA Approves Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant For Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Olumiant oral drug has been approved by FDA to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval for the commercialization of Eli Lilly and Company and Incyte’s Olumiant (baricitinib), setting a precedent for COVID-19 treatments. The treatment is once-daily and orally administered. Before the approval, Olumiant was used to treat COVID-19 through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for high blood pressure should be cautious about also taking ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names. Painkillers such as...
FDA Puts Limits on Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine

Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the US should be limited to people who can't take Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, citing a risk for a rare but potentially life-threatening blood-clotting disorder. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can also be reserved...
The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
How MRI could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis

Using MRI scans to detect heart failure could revolutionize how the condition is diagnosed, thanks to new research from the University of East Anglia and the University of Sheffield. Until now, the best way of diagnosing heart failure has been an invasive assessment, but it carries risks for patients. Non-invasive...
Brain connectivity changes revealed in individuals with pre-clinical Alzheimer's disease

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) shows the impact of early amyloid-β and tau protein accumulation on disrupting connections between brain structures that are important for memory. These disrupted connections were present even before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that may help detect the condition early.
Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
sCD13 role in arthritis mediated via bradykinin receptor

CD13 (N-aminopeptidase), originally identified as a marker for myeloid lineage cells, also circulates in a soluble form (sCD13) that is shed by synovial fibroblasts and has previously been shown to contribute to the pathogenesis of inflammatory arthritis. New research identifies B1 bradykinin receptor (B1R) as the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) through which the arthritogenic actions of sCD13 are mediated, and suggests the sCD13"“B1R axis could be a target for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
