Judge Says Trump Contempt Ruling Can Be Lifted If He Pays $110K Fine, Provides Other Info

By Dan Mangan, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York judge said Wednesday that he would lift a contempt of...

CNBC

'Trump has willfully disobeyed a lawful order of this court,' New York judge says as $10,000 per-day fines start

A New York judge said that Donald Trump would have to start paying a $10,000 per day contempt-of-court fine immediately. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said the former president had "willfully disobeyed" his order to comply with a subpoena for business-related documents issued by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
POTUS
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
