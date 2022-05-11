Stressed? Tarek El Moussa Spotted For First Time Since Public Spat Between Ex Christina Hall & Wife Heather Rae Young

Mega

Tarek El Moussa was spotted for the first time since the very public fight between Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall .

On Sunday, May 10, the Flip or Flop star was out and about while shooting one of his popular HGTV series in Los Angeles, mere hours after his current wife, 34, and his former spouse, 38, went head to head at son Brayden 's soccer game.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail , Tarek, 40, appeared casual in a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants as he got out his customized Mercedes Sprinter.

As OK! previously reported , Saturday May 9, the Selling Sunset star and the Christina On The Coast personality were photographed in a heated exchange that ended with the Tarek's Flip Side cast member and Christina's husband Josh Hall getting into a fight of their own, which had to be broken up by a soccer coach.

To make matters worse, the next day, Christina and Tarek's son Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy and removal of his Meckel’s diverticulum.

Earlier this week, both couples released a joint statement explaining the situation. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," the message shared to Christina's Instagram page read.

“We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," she continued. “Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids," the statement concluded with the blonde beauty going on to tag her now husband, her ex-husband and his new wife.

“He’s such a strong boy, and of course, he told me he’s very excited to eat real food tomorrow. He’s obsessed with food just like his daddy. Very scary day but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy," the home renovation expert shared in an update to Instagram about his son.

Christina — who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018 — penned a sweet message about Brayden as well. “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain," she wrote.

"Luckily, the surgery went well, and he is recovering and in good spirits," she explained. “Blessed to have three healthy [and] happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side," the HGTV star concluded.