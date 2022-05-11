ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Going Mediterranean with Hy-Vee

ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts Mediterranean Diet Month and Registered Dietitian Nina...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Will Coffee Raise Your Cholesterol?

WEDNESDAY, May 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who rely on coffee for a pick-me-up may also see a boost in their cholesterol levels — especially if they sip an unfiltered variety, a new study suggests. The researchers found that among more than 21,000 Norwegian adults, those who indulged in several cups of coffee a day generally had slightly higher cholesterol than non-drinkers. The extent of the difference, however, depended on brewing method. ...
FOOD & DRINKS
LiveScience

Does drinking water help you lose weight?

Does drinking water help you lose weight? The evidence certainly suggests that it can. That being said, the issue is a little more complex than simply arming yourself with one of the best water bottles and making sure you’re chugging back enough of the cold stuff. Weight loss is contingent on lots of different components working together, but there’s no denying water plays an important part.
DIETS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hy Vee#Mediterranean Diet#Health Benefits#Food Drink#Hyvee Com
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPG Talk Radio

Five Best Foods for High Blood Pressure

If you suffer from high blood pressure, you are not alone. More than one billion people around the world suffer from high blood pressure. Studies show that high blood pressure can be treated with medications, but it is also extremely recommended to change lifestyle patterns. These patterns include changing your...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda

Whether you pause for weeks or months, beneficial body changes are likely to be fast and notable. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingHealthline.com, TheList.com, EatThis.com, and The Oregon Dietician.
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
Taste Of Home

Is Brown Rice Good for People with Diabetes?

Rice is one of the most commonly eaten foods on earth, an essential ingredient in everything from stuffed cabbage rolls to takeout-inspired grain bowls. This grain is often considered off-limits for those of us with diabetes—but as it turns out, removing rice from our diets completely isn’t necessary to balance blood sugar. You simply need to know the right type of rice to choose.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy