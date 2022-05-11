ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham interested in ex-Everton star Idrissa Gueye with PSG midfielder’s contract running into final year

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

TOTTENHAM are reportedly plotting a bid for ex-Everton star Idrissa Gueye.

Jeunes Footeaux claims the tenacious midfielder has emerged as a target for Antonio Conte as he approaches the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LaBV_0faWqr5b00
Spurs are lining up a swoop for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye Credit: Getty

Gueye, 32, joined the French champions from Everton for £30million in 2019.

He has since won two titles and two French Cups after playing 110 games.

But PSG are ready to cut Gueye loose as they look for fresh faces this summer.

And Spurs are now keen on bringing the Senegal star back to England.

Antonio Conte is eager for reinforcements in midfield.

The Italian enjoys playing with two hard-working holders.

Gueye would provide some much-needed steel in the centre of the park.

The former Aston Villa man would likely jump at a move to north London, having started just 18 games under ex-Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino.

It is not the first time Gueye has been tipped for a Premier League return.

Chelsea were linked with a move just six months after he joined PSG.

And Manchester United took a look at Gueye’s situation in the summer of 2020.

Wolves have also had the ace on their shortlist as a potential replacement for Ruben Neves.

Last year Gueye snubbed a loan move to Newcastle – who may yet remain in the hunt following their mega-money Saudi takeover.

