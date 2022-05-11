A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly robbing four people at gunpoint while they sat in a car parked outside of a St. George yogurt shop.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. on May 4 at a major shopping center parking lot at 15 S. River Road, according to arresting documents filed on Wednesday against Robert Andrew Sanchez.

Sanchez, 25, is accused of getting into the car with the two male and two female occupants, pointing the gun at each of them and leaving with money, a debit card, cell phones and a driver's license. He faces 17 charges in all, including multiple felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to an affidavit filed in 5th District Court.

It was unclear as of Wednesday morning whether Sanchez had an attorney. He was ordered to be held without bail and scheduled for a public safety assessment.

Police tracked Sanchez down using video surveillance and other evidence, according to the arresting document. After the robbery, Sanchez allegedly used the stolen debit card to withdraw $600 in cash and then visited a local bar where he was required to provide his driver's license and full name.

Officers tracked Sanchez to a home in St. George and found a firearm matching the one described from the robbery as well as other evidence of the crime, according to the court filing.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: St. George Police: Four robbed at gunpoint while parked outside local yogurt shop