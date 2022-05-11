ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie Schoenradt keeps hitting and Faith Christian softball keeps winning

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE — How do you explain what Maddie Schoenradt is doing this season?

"I don't explain what she is doing," Rochy Argo said.

But the Faith Christian softball coach certainly is benefiting from it.

The senior center fielder went 3-for-4 and scored three runs Tuesday night in a 10-4 win over North White.

It improved Schoenradt's already ridiculous offensive statistics.

Through 15 games, she's hitting .587 with with 15 runs batted in, seven doubles, one triple and six home runs, including a walk-off three-run shot to beat Lafayette Jeff.

"She is hitting home runs, but she doesn't just hit home runs," Argo said. "She steals bases. She makes plays in the outfield. She also hits line drives. She does whatever it takes to get on base. Her on-base percentage is huge. Her slugging percentage is huge. She is relaxed. She is going to Anderson next year to play softball and I think that took a lot of pressure off of her and she is just playing."

Schoenradt has reached base in nearly 64 percent of her 52 plate appearances and is slugging an absurd 1.173.

"It's really crazy. I didn't expect that to happen, especially with the home runs," Schoenradt said. "I am confident going up there. It is more fun than pressure. I know I can hit."

Even better than Schoenradt's gaudy numbers is the fact Faith Christian just keeps winning.

Tuesday's victory was the 11th in the past 12 games for the Eagles after an 0-3 start. The lone setback came 1-0 to North Newton and freshman sensation pitcher Sydney Rainford.

"It's a good feeling. You're winning every single game," said senior outfielder Emma Doyle. "One thing we take into consideration is saying this is us as a team. It's not one on one, it is a team. This is for one another. Not for ourselves."

Winning in recent years has been a struggle.

Faith Christian hasn't had a winning record in softball since 2016.

Since then, there's been years with as little as three victories.

Last season, the Eagles went 9-16.

The year started off sour, with losses to West Central, Pioneer and Western Boone, which run-ruled Faith 11-1 in five innings.

"There's been some bumps along the way of losing focus here or there or not having a good game," Schoenradt said. "It happens."

Then Faith lost senior catcher Sydney Argo, a varsity starter since her freshman year, to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

It could've been the detrimental setback to another losing record, but junior Izzy Scott transformed into a reliable backstop and also has added 13 runs batted in, including two during Tuesday's victory against the Vikings. Argo recently returned after having surgery to call pitches for Scott from the dugout.

"When Sydney went out, it was a down part of our season," Doyle said. "She is a really big part of our team. She brings a lot to us. We felt defeated, but Izzy stepped into that role very confidently and wanted to do whatever needed to be done. She has been very good behind the plate."

Doyle only came out for softball for two seasons after Sydney Argo coaxed her into it and is hitting .300 as a senior.

Fellow senior Caroline Richard has been plagued with concussion issues throughout high school and was finally cleared to compete in softball this spring.

Junior MJ Harper has provided a solid No. 2 behind Schoenradt in the batting order and freshman Hannah Merkel drove in six runs Tuesday, the difference in the score. Emma Bolton flashed savvy defensive skills at second base, including a diving stop and throwing a runner out from her back against North White in a pivotal moment.

Emma Payton has compiled a 1.75 earned run average in seven pitching appearances and Payton Sexton kept the Vikings off balance for five innings Tuesday before Payton came in relief and closed the door.

"We've never had a winning record since I've been here coaching softball and we're pretty excited about what that means and what we're looking for," Rochy Argo said. "They've worked hard and we have some chemistry this year. We have lost a few games because of weather. We are looking forward to the next couple of weeks."

The next couple of weeks will lead into the sectional, where the Eagles have a realistic opportunity to win the program's first sectional championship in the Class A tournament at Riverton Parke, drawing the bye in the seven-team bracket.

"We've talked about it. We're now 11-4," Doyle said. "We are winning game after game. We can win this sectional, but it goes back to do we have our pride in check. Are we working together as a team? Are we giving all we've got to the glory of God?"

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Maddie Schoenradt keeps hitting and Faith Christian softball keeps winning

