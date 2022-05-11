Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria lead the nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday.

Leading the nominations this year at the annual awards show is Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria.

In addition to this year's noms, the network revealed that the MTV Movie & TV Awards would be combined with their latest spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV on Sunday, June 5; it will be aired live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8 pm ET/PT.

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned seven nominations, with Euphoria earning six and The Batman four.

Spider-Man and The Batman are both up for Best Movie with the stars - Tom Holland for Spider-Man and Robert Pattinson for The Batman nominated for Best Performance in a Movie.

Tom Holland is also nominated for Best hero, and he and co-star Zendaya for Best Kiss; the film is also nominated for Best Fight and Best Team (Tom, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The Batman's Colin Farrell was nominated as Best Villain, with Robert and co-star Zoe Kravitz nominated for Best Kiss.

Euphoria was nominated for Best Show, with Zendaya nominated for Best Performance in a Show, Best Kiss for Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddie, and Here For the Hookup award.

The HBO teen drama follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

Dominic Fike's song Little Star for Euphoria is also up for Best Song.

First time nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Inventing Anna, Moon Night, Pam & Tommy, The Adam Project, The Lost City and The Dropout.

There are two new categories for the Awards show: Best Song and Here for the Hookup.

The nominations for Best Song include: Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Just Look Up by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for Don't Look Up, Little Star by Dominic Fike for Euphoria and On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez for Marry Me.

Here for the Hookup nominees include: Euphoria, Never Have I ever, Pam & Tommy, Sex/Life and Sex Lives of College Girls.

For the Unscripted portion nominations, the top nominees are RuPaul's Drag Race with four, Selling Sunset with three and Summer House with four nominations.

Other contenders for the coveted accolade include The D’Amelio Show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Best Competition Series nominees include American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and The Masked Singer.

The groundbreaking eight-part series The Beatles: Get Back - which was directed by Peter Jackson - is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with Oasis Knebworth 1996 and Janet Jackson, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie).

The new categories for Unscripted include Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.

There are 26 gender-neutral categories, with fans getting to vote starting May 11; they can vote simply by visiting vote.mtv.com May 11 until May 18 at 6 pm ET.

The Unscripted special was held on a different night than the Awards show last year, and no explanation as to why the two events are now combined into one for Sunday, June 5.

The host for this year's awards show has not yet been announced.

Last year, Leslie Jones hosted it at the Hollywood Palladium with Nikki Glaser as the host of their debut Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special after.

Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf of MTV plus Den Of Theives' Jesse Ignajatovic and Barb Bialkowski are set to executive produce with Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba as executives in charge of production.

Lisa Lauricella will be serving as the music talent executive.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race