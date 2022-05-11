Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria lead the nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday.
Leading the nominations this year at the annual awards show is Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria.
In addition to this year's noms, the network revealed that the MTV Movie & TV Awards would be combined with their latest spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV on Sunday, June 5; it will be aired live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8 pm ET/PT.
Spider-Man: No Way Home earned seven nominations, with Euphoria earning six and The Batman four.
Spider-Man and The Batman are both up for Best Movie with the stars - Tom Holland for Spider-Man and Robert Pattinson for The Batman nominated for Best Performance in a Movie.
Tom Holland is also nominated for Best hero, and he and co-star Zendaya for Best Kiss; the film is also nominated for Best Fight and Best Team (Tom, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
The Batman's Colin Farrell was nominated as Best Villain, with Robert and co-star Zoe Kravitz nominated for Best Kiss.
Euphoria was nominated for Best Show, with Zendaya nominated for Best Performance in a Show, Best Kiss for Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddie, and Here For the Hookup award.
The HBO teen drama follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.
Dominic Fike's song Little Star for Euphoria is also up for Best Song.
First time nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Inventing Anna, Moon Night, Pam & Tommy, The Adam Project, The Lost City and The Dropout.
There are two new categories for the Awards show: Best Song and Here for the Hookup.
The nominations for Best Song include: Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Just Look Up by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for Don't Look Up, Little Star by Dominic Fike for Euphoria and On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez for Marry Me.
Here for the Hookup nominees include: Euphoria, Never Have I ever, Pam & Tommy, Sex/Life and Sex Lives of College Girls.
For the Unscripted portion nominations, the top nominees are RuPaul's Drag Race with four, Selling Sunset with three and Summer House with four nominations.
Other contenders for the coveted accolade include The D’Amelio Show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Best Competition Series nominees include American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and The Masked Singer.
The groundbreaking eight-part series The Beatles: Get Back - which was directed by Peter Jackson - is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with Oasis Knebworth 1996 and Janet Jackson, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie).
The new categories for Unscripted include Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.
There are 26 gender-neutral categories, with fans getting to vote starting May 11; they can vote simply by visiting vote.mtv.com May 11 until May 18 at 6 pm ET.
The Unscripted special was held on a different night than the Awards show last year, and no explanation as to why the two events are now combined into one for Sunday, June 5.
The host for this year's awards show has not yet been announced.
Last year, Leslie Jones hosted it at the Hollywood Palladium with Nikki Glaser as the host of their debut Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special after.
Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf of MTV plus Den Of Theives' Jesse Ignajatovic and Barb Bialkowski are set to executive produce with Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba as executives in charge of production.
Lisa Lauricella will be serving as the music talent executive.
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
