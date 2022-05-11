ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria lead the nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday.

Leading the nominations this year at the annual awards show is Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria.

In addition to this year's noms, the network revealed that the MTV Movie & TV Awards would be combined with their latest spinoff, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV on Sunday, June 5; it will be aired live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica at 8 pm ET/PT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wKtV_0faWqRKp00
The latest: The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday. Leading the nominations this year at the annual awards show is Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Euphoria

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned seven nominations, with Euphoria earning six and The Batman four.

Spider-Man and The Batman are both up for Best Movie with the stars - Tom Holland for Spider-Man and Robert Pattinson for The Batman nominated for Best Performance in a Movie.

Tom Holland is also nominated for Best hero, and he and co-star Zendaya for Best Kiss; the film is also nominated for Best Fight and Best Team (Tom, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The Batman's Colin Farrell was nominated as Best Villain, with Robert and co-star Zoe Kravitz nominated for Best Kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOpMX_0faWqRKp00
Nominated: The Batman earned four nominations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymiHN_0faWqRKp00
 Up for several awards: Tom Holland is also nominated for Best hero, and he and co-star Zendaya for Best Kiss; the film is also nominated for Best Fight and Best Team (Tom, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire; Tom and Zendaya at the premiere in LA for Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 13, 2021

Euphoria was nominated for Best Show, with Zendaya nominated for Best Performance in a Show, Best Kiss for Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddie, and Here For the Hookup award.

The HBO teen drama follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

Dominic Fike's song Little Star for Euphoria is also up for Best Song.

First time nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Inventing Anna, Moon Night, Pam & Tommy, The Adam Project, The Lost City and The Dropout.

There are two new categories for the Awards show: Best Song and Here for the Hookup.

The nominations for Best Song include: Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Just Look Up by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for Don't Look Up, Little Star by Dominic Fike for Euphoria and On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez for Marry Me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJFRT_0faWqRKp00
Awards rolling in: Euphoria was nominated for Best Show, with Zendaya nominated for Best Performance in a Show, Best Kiss for Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddie, and Here For the Hookup award

Here for the Hookup nominees include: Euphoria, Never Have I ever, Pam & Tommy, Sex/Life and Sex Lives of College Girls.

For the Unscripted portion nominations, the top nominees are RuPaul's Drag Race with four, Selling Sunset with three and Summer House with four nominations.

Other contenders for the coveted accolade include The D’Amelio Show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Best Competition Series nominees include American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and The Masked Singer.

The groundbreaking eight-part series The Beatles: Get Back - which was directed by Peter Jackson - is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with Oasis Knebworth 1996 and Janet Jackson, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie).

The new categories for Unscripted include Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.

There are 26 gender-neutral categories, with fans getting to vote starting May 11; they can vote simply by visiting vote.mtv.com May 11 until May 18 at 6 pm ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9oV9_0faWqRKp00
Up: Best Competition Series nominees include American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and The Masked Singer; Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on American Idol

The Unscripted special was held on a different night than the Awards show last year, and no explanation as to why the two events are now combined into one for Sunday, June 5.

The host for this year's awards show has not yet been announced.

Last year, Leslie Jones hosted it at the Hollywood Palladium with Nikki Glaser as the host of their debut Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special after.

Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf of MTV plus Den Of Theives' Jesse Ignajatovic and Barb Bialkowski are set to executive produce with Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba as executives in charge of production.

Lisa Lauricella will be serving as the music talent executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PApnp_0faWqRKp00
Nominated! For the Unscripted portion nominations, the top nominees are RuPaul's Drag Race with four, Selling Sunset with three and Summer House with four nominations

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmV66_0faWqRKp00

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsNln_0faWqRKp00

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxbGa_0faWqRKp00

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Hunter Schafer
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rupaul
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Oscar Isaac
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Barker Hangar#Euphoria#Best Performance#Hbo
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
MOVIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy