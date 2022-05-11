ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Our Father’: Angela Ganote opens up about the role she played in story of Dr. Donald Cline

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULlgP_0faWqOvs00

INDIANAPOLIS — “Our Father,” the long awaited documentary on an Indiana fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate his patients , is now available to view on Netflix.

The story behind “Our Father” may have never gone public in the way that it has without a woman reaching out to FOX59’s Angela Ganote seven years go.

That’s when Jacoba Ballard told Ganote she learned she had at least seven biological siblings she had never known about after taking an at-home DNA test.

Ganote helped prove that Indianapolis’ own Dr. Donald Cline used his sperm to impregnate Ballard’s mother and those of her seven siblings.

To date, the number of donor children has grown to 94.

Bringing Dr. Cline’s lies to light: FOX59’s Angela Ganote sits down with the faces behind ‘Our Father’

The part Angela Ganote played

Ganote herself appears in the documentary, and she is sharing more about the role she played in making the story public.

“Jacoba [Ballard] actually sent me a message on Facebook, and that’s how a lot of people reach out to us,” Ganote began. “When she reached out, not only did she say, ‘Hey, could you look into this?’ She came to me with a lot of evidence. The evidence was that she was related to Dr. Cline. Now we had to figure out a way to actually prove it and to be able to put it on television and to make claims against a very well-known prominent doctor.”

Ganote says from the start of the investigation, she knew it was possible the eight siblings were just the tip of the iceberg.

“From the beginning, we said Donald Cline told everyone once we first started talking to him that he only provided his sperm three times. When you knew from the very beginning that there were seven siblings — eight in all. If he lied from three to eight and then to under 50, you have to wonder how high would the number go?”

During the investigation, Ganote says she kept reaching out to the state attorney general at the time, Greg Zoeller, to find out what was going on with their end of the investigation. She recalls feeling ignored due to all the “no comment” and unanswered emails.

According to Ganote, the attorney general’s office sent Cline a questionnaire as part of their investigation. She says Cline lied on it and later admitted his dishonesty to her. That’s what spurred her to go to the Marion County prosecutor.

“One thing we do know as journalists, if you lie to an investigator — that’s supposed to be a big deal. So I said, ‘Do you not even care that he’s lying to you?’ At that point, the Marion County prosecutor’s office finally kind of said, ‘Oh well, maybe we do care.'”

Recorded phone call and a meeting at Panera

Ganote says at one point, Jacoba Ballard recorded a phone call with Donald Cline.

In the call, he claimed FOX59 was “making” him talk in order to boost ratings.

“As a journalist, if I’m going to tell a story about someone, and I’m going to say things that you did — I want to hear from you. I want you to tell me why. I want you to tell me that I’m wrong. I want you to make sure that your voice is heard too.”

That’s why the two agreed to meet at the Panera on W. 86th Street in Traders Point, a moment you see reenacted in “Our Father.”

According to Ganote, Cline walked into the restaurant with a gun on him and said, “They don’t allow guns in here, do they?”

She commented, “It was such a weird thing for him to say. Out of all the things he could have said to me — to talk about a gun at a restaurant.”

Ganote was able to watch the full documentary ahead of the public release and had high praise for the piece.

“It gave the voice to the siblings that have wanted to be heard for seven years, and they felt like they hadn’t [been heard.] And they felt like they didn’t get justice. For them, this has been powerful.”

Ganote also interviewed Ballard, donor sibling Heather Woock, director Lucie Jordan, producer Michael Petrella, about the documentary. You can see an in-depth account of that interview here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Murder of plastic surgeon Frank ‘Buddy’ McCutcheon on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after prominent plastic surgeon and local musician, Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon, is murdered in his Asheville, North Carolina home, investigators uncover a trail of clues pointing to an unlikely killer. New details come to light from never-before-seen police footage and exclusive TV interviews with insiders close to the case. […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Nurse recognized with Daisy Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local nurse was recognized today for the difference she’s made in the lives of patients, and also students, over the years. Hamilton Center announced that MSN, NP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Brooke Kempf has received the “Daisy Award.” It comes from the Daisy Foundation and recognizes nurses who […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local biker group hosts a ‘Mental Health Ride’

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clinton Eagle Riders are hosting a ‘Mental Health Awareness’ ride on Saturday. Organizers of the event said they want to bring awareness of mental health in local youth. All the proceeds of the ride will go towards Valley Professionals, who provide counseling services to local youth. The cost is $20 […]
CLINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

HSU student with Cerebral palsy graduates with grandfather by his side

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Graduating from a four-year university is no small task, but one Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student’s academic journey is unlike the others. For Caden Creach, a Wylie High School graduate and soon-to-be college graduate, finishing college is a dream come true. Creach, an English major, fell in love with storytelling from an […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTWO/WAWV

Community partnership delivers free books to area kids

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary students are getting to take some brand new books home with them from school Friday. WTWO/WAWV/MyWabashValley.com teamed up with Horizon Health, First Book, and Disney to donate books to Casey and Martinsville Elementary schools. Children had lots of options to choose from. School leaders and Horizon Health say […]
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Anonymous $1M donation starts John and Nancy Moore Scholarship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An anonymous donor has given $1 million to create the President John Moore and Nancy Moore Bridge the Gap Endowed Scholarship.  Moore, who served as Indiana State University’s President from 1992 to 2000, passed away in March.   Bridge the Gap scholarships provide support to students who show academic promise […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTWO/WAWV

100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

(WGN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily […]
FOOD SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

1996 Murder investigation of Texas-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Sammy Saunders signs with Wabash Wrestling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North senior Sammy Saunders signed with Wabash College on Friday afternoon at North High School. He will wrestle for the Little Giants, following in his father’s footsteps. Sammy was a major contributor to the Patriots squad and recalled his favorite memory while there. “Winning my Friday morning match […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy