Federal water projects including in Wyo. get $240M investment

WASHINGTON — The federal government has picked 46 water projects in 11 states to fund with a total of about $240 million for infrastructure repairs this fiscal year. The work includes one project in Wyoming.

On Monday, the Department of the Interior announced this batch of money and that it is coming from the infrastructure law. The program, via the Bureau of Reclamation, "includes significant repairs on canal linings, dam spillways and water pipeline replacements," said a news release .

Locally, according to the Interior Department, the North Platte project is getting approximately $6 million.

A related listing from the agency describes a project as the "Gering-Fort Laramie Canal Repair." It was described as "major repairs on the" Fort Laramie Canal. It said that "funding is provided for a planning study."

Another listing from the agency contains similar information for something that is labeled the Goshen Irrigation Fort Laramie Canal Repair.

Speaking of the 46 projects generally, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that “as western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will safeguard community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems.”

The overall infrastructure law "makes one of the largest investments in drought resilience in American history, including $8.3 billion for water infrastructure programs and $1.4 billion for ecosystem restoration and resilience," the department said. "The projects selected for funding today are found in all the major river basins and regions where Reclamation operates."

They include "large projects to conduct canal repairs in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming, dam spillway repairs in Nebraska, pipeline repairs in Utah and investments in a pumping plant in Montana," the agency said. "Projects in Colorado, Oregon and Washington are also being funded."

A second application period involving the Bureau of Reclamation is described as being "for extraordinary maintenance funding." It is planned for October.