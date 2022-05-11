ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Coronavirus case counts increasing in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon area

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiM1C_0faWqAZi00

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 18,060 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120.

That is an increase of 42 from one week ago, when cases stood at 18,018 on May 4.

The May 4 number was an increase of 37 from a week prior when cases stood at 17,981 on April 27.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85118 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of May 11: 3,331

85119 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of May 11: 5,678

85120 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of May 11: 9,051

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

See more stories at yourvalley.net/covid-19 .

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Gila monster found hiding in Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. — A shy Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa, requiring an expert to come in and safely relocate the venomous animal to another location. Rattlesnake Solutions, a company specializing in safely removing venomous reptiles from Valley homes, was recently dispatched to...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

AZ COVID-19 cases continue to climb; hospitalizations remain low

COVID-19 cases increased again this week in Arizona. The state health department added 5,490 cases to its weekly dashboard — the highest caseload in five weeks. This week’s case report represents a 40% increase from last week. The percentage of COVID-19 tests turning up positive is climbing, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services puts the state’s recent positivity rate around 9%. It had been as low as 3% in March and April.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
City
Queen Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
Gold Canyon, AZ
Government
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Health
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

ADOT sets optimistic timeline for partial reopening of US 60 in Tempe

A 12-year-old Phoenix girl is making colorful bracelets to raise money to help save sea turtles. ADOT officials hope to reopen eastbound U.S. 60 next week after closure. ADOT said reinforced concrete has already been put down, and crews are going to put down a second layer on Thursday night.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

3 men used construction equipment to steal ATMs in Mesa, Pinal County, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are behind bars after they used construction equipment to steal several ATMs in Mesa and one in Pinal County, and it was a glove that proved to be their downfall, police said. Investigators said three ATMs were stolen in the Mesa since November. The thieves stole construction equipment to take the ATMs or safes from businesses. The ATMs and safes were later found at different locations after being dumped. The construction equipment was left where they stole the ATM. During one of the crimes, a thief left behind a single black and white glove.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.
TEMPE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott City Council Approves Intergovernmental Agreement For Glassford Hill Open Space

Tuesday the Prescott City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, to acquire approximately 3,300 acres of Arizona State Trust Land on and around Glassford Hill. The IGA was approved last week by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and is scheduled to be reviewed by the Prescott Valley Town Council at an upcoming meeting. When all three jurisdictions have signed the agreement, they will begin seeking funding and acquiring multiple large parcels of land. The goal is to create a regional park for outdoor recreation, including hiking trails linking to various trails in Prescott and Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhs
allaboutarizonanews.com

Largest Paradise Valley Vacant Land Parcel Now On Market

As more people move to Arizona and the growth continues across the valley, open land to build is diminishing. However there is large piece of land in the heart of Paradise Valley that has sat untouched. That is about to change. The largest parcel of vacant land currently in Paradise...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona parents worry as nationwide baby formula shortage continues

Parents in Arizona and across the U.S. are still struggling to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. Dr. Mariah Scott, a pediatrician with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, told KJZZ News she’s been hearing from a lot of anxious parents recently. "They're very worried. They're concerned because for a...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona fire district in crisis, need our help

When you dial 911 in an emergency, you rightfully expect your local fire department to show up promptly. If you live in an urban area where 911 response times typically average about five or six minutes, a rapid response is the norm. However, if you live or even travel outside the more densely populated urban areas of Arizona, emergency response times can take as long as 30 minutes or more.
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
Inhabitat.com

Human remains revealed by Lake Mead’s dropping water levels

On Saturday afternoon, N]ational Park Service rangers found more human body remains at Lake Mead. This comes less than a week after other remains were discovered in a barrel at the reservoir located on the borders of Nevada and Arizona. The remains were exposed after the water levels at the reservoir dropped significantly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy