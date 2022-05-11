Sexual offenses, other incidents reported April 25-29 to Apache Junction police

The Apache Junction Police Department took the following reports of sexual offenses and other incidents April 25-29:

Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 26 in the 1900 block of North Desert View Drive.

Sexual offense — child molest, reported at 12:38 p.m. April 27 in the 3300 block of South Conestoga Road.

Weapons violation — misconduct with weapon, reported at 11:34 p.m. April 27 in the 300 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Residential burglary, reported at 1:42 p.m. April 29 in the 500 block of South Wickiup Road.

Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 3:07 p.m. April 29 in the 400 block of East Linda Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.