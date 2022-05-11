ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Coronavirus case counts increasing in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtiYI_0faWpxLk00

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Mesa is 168,139 in ZIP codes 85201-85210, 85212, 85213 and 85215.

That is an increase of 439 from one week ago, when cases stood at 167,700.

The May 4 number was an increase of 302 from a week prior when cases stood at 167,398 on April 27.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

See more stories at yourvalley.net/covid-19 .

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.org

Arizona parents worry as nationwide baby formula shortage continues

Parents in Arizona and across the U.S. are still struggling to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. Dr. Mariah Scott, a pediatrician with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, told KJZZ News she’s been hearing from a lot of anxious parents recently. "They're very worried. They're concerned because for a...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ COVID-19 cases continue to climb; hospitalizations remain low

COVID-19 cases increased again this week in Arizona. The state health department added 5,490 cases to its weekly dashboard — the highest caseload in five weeks. This week’s case report represents a 40% increase from last week. The percentage of COVID-19 tests turning up positive is climbing, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services puts the state’s recent positivity rate around 9%. It had been as low as 3% in March and April.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
fox10phoenix.com

Baby formula shortage: Pediatricians issue warning on dangers of substitutes

PHOENIX - Amid the ongoing baby formula shortage, many parents are looking for alternatives. For some parents, however, the shortage is having greater impact. Kristina Janes is worried about running out of specialized formula that her 4-month-old son needs. Her son is allergic to dairy, and has special dietary restrictions.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT sets optimistic timeline for partial reopening of US 60 in Tempe

A 12-year-old Phoenix girl is making colorful bracelets to raise money to help save sea turtles. ADOT officials hope to reopen eastbound U.S. 60 next week after closure. ADOT said reinforced concrete has already been put down, and crews are going to put down a second layer on Thursday night.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
AZFamily

Phoenix area is seeing the highest inflation in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Everyone is seeing higher prices due to inflation but Phoenix is getting the worst of it. New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday show the Valley of the Sun’s prices were 11% higher in April compared to April 2021. The Atlanta area was second at 10.8% with no other major cities in double digits. On the national level, the inflation rate was 8.3% in April, which is slightly lower compared to 8.5% in March. It was the first time inflation had slowed down since August.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson landlord keeps rent low, helps seniors stay housed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The affordable housing crisis is pushing seniors into homelessness; some for the very first time. According to the Center for Elder Independence, half of homeless adults are over the age of 50, compared to 11% nearly 30 years ago. One local landlord is trying...
TUCSON, AZ
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy