Coronavirus case counts increasing in Mesa

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Mesa is 168,139 in ZIP codes 85201-85210, 85212, 85213 and 85215.

That is an increase of 439 from one week ago, when cases stood at 167,700.

The May 4 number was an increase of 302 from a week prior when cases stood at 167,398 on April 27.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

