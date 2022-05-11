ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Theft, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of a theft and other incidents in Gold Canyon April 25-29:

  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 2:27 a.m. April 25 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
  • Disorderly conduct — noise disturbance, reported at 2:14 p.m. April 25 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Rd
  • Residential burglary — forcible entry, reported at 11:58 a.m. April 26 in the 8800 block of East Rainier Drive.
  • Theft of property from a motor vehicle reported at 10:26 a.m. April 28 in the 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

