Theft, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of a theft and other incidents in Gold Canyon April 25-29:

Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 2:27 a.m. April 25 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.

Disorderly conduct — noise disturbance, reported at 2:14 p.m. April 25 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Rd

Residential burglary — forcible entry, reported at 11:58 a.m. April 26 in the 8800 block of East Rainier Drive.

Theft of property from a motor vehicle reported at 10:26 a.m. April 28 in the 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.