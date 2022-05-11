ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Update on the New County Landfill and Sustainability Campus Proposal

City of Madison Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current county landfill as well as the proposal for a future landfill and sustainbility campus are both within the boundaries of District 16. As such, this has been an issue I have been heavily contacted about and have been working to understand the dual City and County processes and represent...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

W Main Street Boulevard Improvements

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for this project 6:30 p.m., May 17, 2022, via Zoom. Registration prior is required. City staff will present, record feedback and answer questions. The City is considering improvements to the W Main St Bike Boulevard to enhance the safety and accessibility for bikers...
DANE, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Metro Network Redesign Community Meetings

Hosted by: South Metropolitan Planning Council (SMPC) - Monday, May 16 - 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. This meeting will focus on bus routes in District 13 and 14. This is an opportunity to learn about proposed amendments to the current plan as well as next steps. Final Community Meeting.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Area News and Weekly Updates

May 16 - Due to construction, eastbound Route 18 via Hammersley trips will not serve W. Frontage Rd. between Seminole Hwy and Todd Dr. from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every weekday beginning Monday, May 16. During the detour, eastbound buses detour via the Beltline Hwy. Passengers must board at Stop #4539 on Frontage at Seminole. Route 18 via Coho and Midvale remain on regular route. Detour is expected to continue through mid-June. https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/detours/route-18.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of May 16, 2022

Metro is holding a final public meeting on its network redesign on Thursday, May 19, at 6pm. The meeting will be held in person in Room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building (215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.), and it will also be streamed live. People watching from home will be able to submit questions through a button on Mediasite so that they can be answered live during the meeting. Complete meeting details are here.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City of Madison Wisconsin

Last Chance Yard Waste Collection, University Ave and Other Highlights for the Week of May 16, 2022

The Streets Division will be performing a final yard waste collection. Yard waste needs to be placed at the curb by Sunday, May 15. Crews will begin that final sweep through neighborhoods starting the work week following May 15. By performing this last chance collection, other work by the Streets Division will be slowed. Fixing potholes, collection of roadside debris, and doing some hand sweeping and other manual labor around traffic island maintenance will all be slowed down or temporarily halted until the final sweep is complete. Brush collection will also be affected as collection for that may slow down some. Streets will be able to remain on schedule, but it may take an extra day or so to get through the entire collection round. Once the final sweep is done, Streets has to stop yard waste collection so they can get back to these duties. (Road repair is of particular importance because they need time to fill potholes before Engineering performs their chip sealing work.) The drop-off sites remain available for those who miss this last chance pickup. The drop-off sites are different this year, so please check the Streets Division website before loading your car.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

An Announcement and a Thank You

Today I am announcing my resignation from the Madison Common Council, effective at noon on May 25. It's been a pleasure to serve all of you and the community over these past 5 years. Serving my neighbors and the city I love has been the greatest incredible honor. We have made some important improvements in the city from redesigning our flag, so that we can visually represent our city in the most appropriate and respectful way, to updating our historic preservation ordinances, and piloting The CARES Program. It's been a gift to have been a part of these initiatives and to have served my constituents as their elected representative.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Around 1,500 people gathered around the Wisconsin State Capitol for a pro-choice rally on Saturday. The Madison Police Department and other law enforcement agencies from around the area helped monitor the gathering. Crowds began to form shortly before 4 p.m. The rally wrapped up about an hour later. Attendees remained...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy