Update on the New County Landfill and Sustainability Campus Proposal

The Streets Division will be performing a final yard waste collection. Yard waste needs to be placed at the curb by Sunday, May 15. Crews will begin that final sweep through neighborhoods starting the work week following May 15. By performing this last chance collection, other work by the Streets Division will be slowed. Fixing potholes, collection of roadside debris, and doing some hand sweeping and other manual labor around traffic island maintenance will all be slowed down or temporarily halted until the final sweep is complete. Brush collection will also be affected as collection for that may slow down some. Streets will be able to remain on schedule, but it may take an extra day or so to get through the entire collection round. Once the final sweep is done, Streets has to stop yard waste collection so they can get back to these duties. (Road repair is of particular importance because they need time to fill potholes before Engineering performs their chip sealing work.) The drop-off sites remain available for those who miss this last chance pickup. The drop-off sites are different this year, so please check the Streets Division website before loading your car.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO