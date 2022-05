A proposed merger between two Southeast construction suppliers has been abandoned after one of the companies decided to pull out of the deal. South Carolina-based New South Construction Supply late last month announced an agreement to acquire Georgia-based American Contractors Supply. New South officials said the deal would create a market leader in tilt-up concrete construction, while ACS President and CEO Jason Reuter said he looked forward to the company becoming a trusted service resource for contractors, “not just a vendor.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO