BUXTON (WGME) -- Police say a 6-year-old boy was dragged more than 570 feet by a school bus in Buxton on Thursday. The incident happened on Dunnell Rd. around 3:25 p.m. when the kindergarten student’s backpack got caught in the door of the bus as he was getting off it. The child became stuck, and the bus began to drive down the street.

BUXTON, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO